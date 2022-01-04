Morning Lookout: A gut check for 2022 (literally!) and looking at new laws

A good day to you, Santa Cruz! It’s Tuesday, Jan. 4, and we’ll see some showers this morning, part of a mostly cloudy with highs in the mid- to upper 50s.

Speaking of feeling a little off, nutritionist, acupuncturist and herbalist Magali Brecke talked to Lookout’s Lily Belli about why some of us might need a gut reset after the holiday season.

Among other things to note as we embark on 2022, Lookout’s Grace Stetson and Hillary Ojeda took a closer look at some of the laws that have just gone into effect and how they might affect Santa Cruz County. And as the Omicron surge sweeps across California, we checked in on where to get a COVID-19 test as Santa Cruz County ramps up options.

A gut check for 2022

It’s worth noting how food and wellness often intersect, says Magali Brecke, a licensed acupuncturist and herbalist, and a functional nutritionist. Brecke talks gut reset and more with Lookout’s Lily Belli.

The new state laws going into effect — and their impact on Santa Cruz County

Limiting liability for prescribed control burns and an increase in the minimum wage are just two of the new laws now on the books. Lookout’s Grace Stetson and Hillary Ojeda survey the local impact.

Santa Cruz County is ramping up options as demand surges and with return to school imminent. Get details on where and when to get tested and more.

Big jumps in COVID-19 patients, but this surge is different

Roughly two-thirds of patients who have tested positive at the four hospitals run by the L.A. County Department of Health Services were admitted for something other than the coronavirus. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times compare this winter to last.

The Theranos verdict won’t stop investors from pouring money into the next big fraud

The lesson of Theranos and yesterday’s guilty verdict for Elizabeth Holmes is that even big-name investors can be fooled. And will continue to be. Get the full analysis from the Times’ Michael Hiltzik.

