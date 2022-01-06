Morning Lookout: Testing and vaccine update; remembering the Capitol attack

Good morning to you, Santa Cruz! It’s Thursday, Jan. 6, and our forecast calls for high temperatures around 60 amid partly cloudy skies.

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

With local infection rates skyrocketing, Lookout updates you on where to find a COVID shot or test, plus wait, cost and turnaround times. Get the latest info here.

➤ DATA DISCONNECT? If you take an at-home coronavirus test, who keeps track of the results? Probably no one (Los Angeles Times)

Biden pledges to defend democracy on Jan. 6 anniversary

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

President Joe Biden challenged the nation to reject political violence on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times have coverage here.

➤ ONE YEAR AGO: ‘We cannot let this slow us down,’ Rep. Panetta says as he shelters in D.C. office after attack (Lookout)



Safety concerns shut down the comeback of celebrated theater festival

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz’s Actors’ Theatre has again had to shelve “8 Tens @ 8,” this time amid the Omicron surge, but new artistic director Andrew Ceglio still has ambitious plans for 2022 and beyond. Lookout’s Wallace Baine has the updates on a local institution.

➤ MORE FROM WALLACE: Find all of his columns in one place

Checking in on India Joze in its final days

The iconic Santa Cruz eatery is set to serve its last meals Saturday, but that doesn’t mean the man behind it is getting out of the game. Get the download via video from Lookout’s Max Chun and Giovanni Moujaes.

➤ RELATED: The Joe behind Joze: New ‘Foodie’ doc pays tribute to a Santa Cruz culinary legend (Lookout)



Back to school amid Omicron

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

There’s been greater emphasis on testing and improved masks from K-12 to UC Santa Cruz as students and educators return from the holiday break. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda surveys the scene.

➤ MORE ON OMICRON: California extends indoor mask mandate as Omicron surges (Los Angeles Times)

Mixed results in arraignment of men accused of vandalizing Santa Cruz’s Black Lives Matter mural

(Via Santa Cruz Police Department)

Brandon Bochat pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony vandalism charges with a hate crime enhancement, while Hagan Warner was granted a delay as he seeks a new attorney. Lookout’s Grace Stetson has more on what’s next.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Men accused of vandalizing Black Lives Matter mural to stand trial (Lookout)



Around the county ...

➤ Team rescues Santa Cruz County woman trapped in fire burn scar (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Pajaro Valley’s congressional representation will change (The Pajaronian)

➤ Workshops to be held for Soquel bike and pedestrian safety project (KSBW-TV)

