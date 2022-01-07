Morning Lookout: Cabrillo VP in court and UCSC extends remote learning

Hello and good day, Santa Cruz! It’s Friday, Jan. 7, and a mainly cloudy day is ahead, with highs in the mid-50s (though your microclimate mileage may vary, as ever).

This morning will find a Cabrillo College administrator in a Los Angeles courtroom, with Paul De La Cerda facing felony charges of embezzlement and misappropriation of funds.

Meanwhile, remote instruction has been extended to Jan. 31 for UC Santa Cruz students amid the Omicron surge, adding two weeks to the original plan; the COVID-19 variant is also behind a wave of cancellations and postponements on the local entertainment scene — so if you’ve got plans tonight and into the weekend, check with the venue before you head out.

There is still plenty to do around the county, with First Friday events and more on tap today; this weekend also marks last call for a pair of local restaurants.

And in case you missed it, Rep. Jimmy Panetta had some strong words on the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Headlines? We got ‘em:



Cabrillo vice president to be arraigned today in Los Angeles

(Via Cabrillo College)

Paul De La Cerda is facing a pair of felony charges related to his previous job. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda fills us in here.

UCSC delays in-person instruction by two more weeks

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

In-person classes are now slated to resume Jan. 31 instead of Jan. 18 as the school tries to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Get the details from Hillary.

The events word for 2022: Rescheduled.

The rise of the Omicron variant is bringing cancellations galore to Santa Cruz County’s entertainment scene. Read more here from Lookout’s Wallace Baine.

Creep through the Omicron fog for First Friday and more

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

If you’re looking to mask up and get out there this weekend — perhaps starting with First Friday events this evening — Wallace Baine and Lookout’s Team BOLO have some recommendations. Find them all here.

Hungry for Eaters Digest?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lily Belli serves up her weekly look at our local food and drink scene, including farewells to Pearl of the Ocean and India Joze. Take a bite out of Eaters Digest here.

One year later, Jimmy Panetta wants people to know that Jan. 6 was no fluke

“We must continue our responsibility to shield and strengthen our democracy,” the Central Coast congressman said on the first anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Read his full statement.

California ballot will be heavy on health care

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The Nov. 8 general election will ask voters to consider overturning the state’s flavored tobacco ban, decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms and more. Our partners at Kaiser Health News check out the ballot measures.

Around the county ...

➤ Santa Cruz boundary oversight agency elects all-female leadership (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Main Street project goes skyward in Watsonville (The Pajaronian)

➤ COVID-19 outbreak puts a damper on local prep and college sports (The Press Banner)

➤ Remembering Betty White: Actress, animal advocate, and Central Coast local (KAZU-FM)

Be safe out there, power through this first Friday of 2022, and have an excellent weekend! See ya back here Monday morning.

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz