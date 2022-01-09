Sunday Reads: Farewell to Joze; Omicron puts schools in ‘survival mode’

Wallace Baine: A look back at 50 years of India Joze

Jozseph Schultz vows not to give up the craft. Watch the video below for more details on the future. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

An appreciation: India Joze, Santa Cruz’s eclectic culinary cultural exchange, has closed up its brick-and-mortar operation along Front Street, giving way to riverfront development. But there’s time for one last stroll through the colorful history of Jozseph Schultz’s local legacy. Read on here.

**TO BECOME A MEMBER CLICK HERE**

Santa Cruz County schools & Omicron: Leaders share early report cards

Kim Saxton, head of school at Santa Cruz Montessori, hands out at-home COVID tests Monday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Survival mode: With thousands of students returning to schools across Santa Cruz County this week, local superintendents talked about how they’re preparing for the Omicron wave. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda has the details.

Fifth- and sixth-graders make crepes, pozole from scratch daily in Davenport

A child eats lunch at the Davenport school. (Via EdSource)

Good eatin’: For more than three decades, sons and daughters of farmworkers and farm owners, along with out-of-town kids, have taken turns making lunch for each other, their teachers and staff. Doing so defines the school as well as sustains it financially. Read the report from our partners at EdSource.