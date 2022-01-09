Sunday Reads: Farewell to Joze; Omicron puts schools in ‘survival mode’
Wallace Baine: A look back at 50 years of India Joze
An appreciation: India Joze, Santa Cruz’s eclectic culinary cultural exchange, has closed up its brick-and-mortar operation along Front Street, giving way to riverfront development. But there’s time for one last stroll through the colorful history of Jozseph Schultz’s local legacy. Read on here.
Santa Cruz County schools & Omicron: Leaders share early report cards
Survival mode: With thousands of students returning to schools across Santa Cruz County this week, local superintendents talked about how they’re preparing for the Omicron wave. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda has the details.
Coping with holiday blues: Kaiser Permanente provides tips to reduce stress, anxiety and sadness
While the holidays can be a cheerful time for many, they can also be some of the most difficult times for others. Kaiser...
Fifth- and sixth-graders make crepes, pozole from scratch daily in Davenport
Good eatin’: For more than three decades, sons and daughters of farmworkers and farm owners, along with out-of-town kids, have taken turns making lunch for each other, their teachers and staff. Doing so defines the school as well as sustains it financially. Read the report from our partners at EdSource.