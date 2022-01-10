Morning Lookout: ‘Painful’ Murray Street Bridge project; bidding India Joze adieu

Good morning, Lookout fam! It’s Monday, Jan. 10, and looks like we’ve got a mostly sunny day ahead of us, with highs nearing 70.

Also ahead for Santa Cruz County is an overhaul of the Murray Street Bridge, a project that will take more than two years and likely send traffic headaches rippling in every direction.

Meanwhile, this past weekend marked last call for India Joze, and Lookout’s Wallace Baine bids adieu to a restaurant that reflected Santa Cruz back to itself for 50 years.

As local students embark upon another week of school — or head back to the classroom, as with the Pajaro Valley Unified School District — leaders are sharing early report cards on how they’ve been dealing with the Omicron surge.





Coming soon: 30-month construction project on Murray Street Bridge

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz )

The overhaul includes seismic upgrades and widening and, officials say, is a safety issue. But construction on the bridge that spans the harbor and connects Twin Lakes and beyond to downtown Santa Cruz is sure to be a headache. Lookout contributors Matthew Renda and Jake Pierce map out what’s ahead.

Goodbye to India Joze

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

India Joze, Santa Cruz’s eclectic culinary cultural exchange, reflected our community back to itself for 50 years. Lookout’s Wallace Baine has an appreciation here.

Santa Cruz County schools and Omicron

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Leaders share early report cards on the latest “survival mode” for local students, parents and educators. Read more here from Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda.

Bad news, good news in latest COVID surge

CVS has been selling out of rapid tests within the hour of receiving a shipment. (Max Chun / Lookout Santa Cruz)

COVID cases spike and tests are hard to find ... but there have been fewer serious illnesses with the Omicron variant. Lookout’s Max Chun has the details.

A shocked Hollywood reacts to the death of Bob Saget

(Via Wikimedia Commons)

“Full House” co-star John Stamos was among the many actors and comedians to pay tribute to Saget after news of his death broke on Sunday. Read more here from our partners at the Los Angeles Times.

ICYMI: Santa Cruz’s Warming Center providing a basic, essential need during a cold winter

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Brent Adams opened the Warming Center at Footbridge Services to help the unhoused during recent inclement weather. Now he’s assessing how he can best prepare for the remainder of the winter months while also contemplating budgetary constraints. Lookout’s Grace Stetson examines the situation.

