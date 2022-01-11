Morning Lookout: Downtown homeless groups face eviction and new COVID highs

Why, hello there! Welcome to Tuesday, Jan. 11, Santa Cruz County — we’ve got another mostly sunny day ahead, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s, and even maybe rising into the 70s in the hills.

Santa Cruz tells Food Not Bombs it’s time to go

Lot 27, at Front and Laurel streets downtown, being cleared by the city to make room for construction. Get the details from Lookout’s Grace Stetson here.

Amid surging California numbers, Santa Cruz not immune

Over the past several days, Santa Cruz County has reported more daily cases than at any other time during the pandemic, and public health experts predict it will continue increasing for the next several weeks. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda looks at the numbers.

‘Don’t panic.’

COVID case numbers are still going up. Kids under 5 won’t be eligible for vaccination for months. How can parents make smart decisions in the meantime? Our partners at the Los Angeles Times ask the experts.

What to know about Newsom’s budget blueprint

Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to use the California budget surplus to confront the crises facing the state, including COVID-19 and climate change. Our partners at CalMatters break it all down.

Clinics say California’s new Medicaid drug program will force them to cut services

State officials estimate California will save hundreds of millions of dollars by buying prescription drugs for its nearly 14 million Medicaid enrollees, but some health clinics expect to lose money. Read more here from our partners at Kaiser Health News.

