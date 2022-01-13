Morning Lookout: PVUSD’s Omicron balancing act and fixing that busted bridge

Good morning! It’s Thursday, Jan. 13, and Santa Cruz County’s forecast calls for a mostly cloudy day with highs in the low to mid-60s.

‘We’re in this together’

Pajaro Valley schools returned to class this week amid Omicron, and they’re facing a surge of absences. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda checks in with educators and students.

That smashed bridge over Highway 1 in Aptos is finally getting fixed

Nighttime commuters might be inconvenienced next week as the overcrossing damaged in 2017 gets repaired, as both directions will be closed. Get the details here from Lookout’s Max Chun.

Creativity flourishing across the county

Three upcoming projects in Santa Cruz — focused, respectively, on music, art and poetry — are designed to make you pause and think. Lookout’s Wallace Baine takes us on a tour.

Where does food waste go now? What counts as food waste, anyway? And will I get fined for putting it in the wrong bin? Get the details here from Lookout’s Lily Belli.

California was supposed to clear cannabis convictions ... but thousands still languish

More than 30,000 Californians are stuck with felonies, misdemeanors and other convictions on their records that should have been wiped “automatically.” Our partners at the Los Angeles Times take a deep dive.

