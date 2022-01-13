Morning Lookout: PVUSD’s Omicron balancing act and fixing that busted bridge
Good morning! It’s Thursday, Jan. 13, and Santa Cruz County’s forecast calls for a mostly cloudy day with highs in the low to mid-60s.
Thursdays are always busy for Lookout, and today is no exception. To wit:
- Schools in the Pajaro Valley Unified district are back in session this week after the holiday break, and as with other county districts, students and educators are balancing learning and Omicron.
- You’ve surely seen that busted fencing on the railroad bridge over Highway 1 in Aptos — well, it’s finally getting fixed!
- It’s a busy time for Santa Cruz County’s creative community, and Wallace Baine has a preview of events in music, art and poetry.
- And you might have heard about the new statewide composting mandate — here’s what to know.
Now, onward to the headlines:
‘We’re in this together’
Pajaro Valley schools returned to class this week amid Omicron, and they’re facing a surge of absences. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda checks in with educators and students.
➤ LAST WEEK: How some Santa Cruz County parents are navigating a return to school amid Omicron surge (Lookout)
That smashed bridge over Highway 1 in Aptos is finally getting fixed
Nighttime commuters might be inconvenienced next week as the overcrossing damaged in 2017 gets repaired, as both directions will be closed. Get the details here from Lookout’s Max Chun.
➤ SPEAKING OF BRIDGES: Coming soon: 30-month construction project on Murray Street Bridge (Lookout)
Creativity flourishing across the county
Three upcoming projects in Santa Cruz — focused, respectively, on music, art and poetry — are designed to make you pause and think. Lookout’s Wallace Baine takes us on a tour.
➤ OUR FULL EVENTS CALENDAR: BOLO, your place to go for things to do
What to know as composting mandate rolls out
Where does food waste go now? What counts as food waste, anyway? And will I get fined for putting it in the wrong bin? Get the details here from Lookout’s Lily Belli.
➤ BACKGROUND: California goes to war with food waste. Composting is its next climate crusade (Los Angeles Times)
California was supposed to clear cannabis convictions ... but thousands still languish
More than 30,000 Californians are stuck with felonies, misdemeanors and other convictions on their records that should have been wiped “automatically.” Our partners at the Los Angeles Times take a deep dive.
➤ LOOKING AHEAD IN SACRAMENTO: What to know about Newsom’s budget blueprint (CalMatters)
