A nurse in the cardiac unit speaks in front of a group of journalists
Jackie Stallings, a nurse in the cardiac unit, speaks to journalists Thursday in front of Dominican Hospital.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz )
Morning Lookout: A dynamic local beer, frustrated nurses and new mask guidelines

By Will McCahill
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Hello and good morning, friends! It’s Friday, Jan. 14, and a partly cloudy day is ahead, with highs expected in the low to mid-60s around Santa Cruz County. If the past few days are anything to go by, I’d recommend getting out there to see the sunset this evening if you can.

And Lily Belli has what sounds like the perfect beer to pair with that sunset and Friday in general, so read on for a morning serving of Eaters Digest.

Elsewhere, nurses at Dominican Hospital joined colleagues around the state for a day of action, expressing frustration with hiring delays and new state guidelines. That came as county health officials delivered a briefing on the local state of the COVID pandemic, including new masking guidelines. And Wallace Baine and Lookout’s Team BOLO delivered another set of Best Bets for things to do this weekend and beyond.

Let’s delay no more — to the headlines!

A dynamic local beer for the new year

Beila is a mixed fermentation saison made with Malvasia Bianca juice and aged in Birichino wine barrels.
(Via Fruition Brewing)

Lily Belli had me at “one of the best local beers I’ve ever had,” but that’s just the tip of the iceberg in the latest serving of her Eaters Digest. Order up here.

MORE FROM LILY: What to know as statewide composting mandate rollout begins in Santa Cruz County

Here ‘to spread care, not COVID’

Nurse Maureen Dwyer addresses a small group of journalists in front of Dominican Hospital.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz )

Frustration with hiring delays and new state guidelines was the theme as nurses at Dominican Hospital held a day of action. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda reported from the scene.

MORE FROM HILLARY: Pajaro Valley schools return to class amid Omicron and surge of absences

‘Hard month’ continues as pandemic rages on

N-95 masks
(Via Debora Cartagena, USCDCP)

Santa Cruz County health officials hope vigilance, including mask upgrades, can help tame the ongoing surge. Lookout’s Wallace Baine reports on Thursday’s briefing.

GET THOSE JABS: Vaccine rates, where to find a COVID shot or test; wait, cost and turnaround times (Lookout)

Symphonic grandeur, weather as art and get your tiki on

A painting from the Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History's "Atmosphere" exhibit.

Whether it’s music, art or umbrella drinks you’re looking for as we head into the weekend, Wallace Baine and Team BOLO have you covered. Find all our Best Bets here.

A CLOSER LOOK: Wallace takes you on a guided tour of three creative projects

California’s new COVID workplace rules go into effect

A barista helps a cafe customer
(Pablo Unzueta for CalMatters)

Several of the changes in place as of Friday increase protections for vaccinated workers amid the current Omicron surge. Our partners at CalMatters run through what’s new.

MORE SURGE WOES: With hospitals reeling, California tells COVID-positive medical workers to stay on the job (Los Angeles Times)

Around the county ...

Santa Cruz County questions legitimacy of pop-up COVID-19 testing site (KSBW-TV)
Watsonville man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
Older adult programs shutter as COVID-19 cases rise (The Pajaronian)
Historic Alba Schoolhouse to be rebuilt in Ben Lomond (San Lorenzo Valley Post)

OK, you’re ready to charge into Friday. Keep tabs throughout the day by bookmarking our website and following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and visit our Lookout Newsletter & Text Center to sign up for our other newsletters and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox and phone.

And our content isn’t possible without community support — so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member.

Have a great Friday and a safe, healthy weekend!

Will McCahill
Lookout Santa Cruz

Will McCahill
