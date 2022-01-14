Morning Lookout: A dynamic local beer, frustrated nurses and new mask guidelines

Hello and good morning, friends! It’s Friday, Jan. 14, and a partly cloudy day is ahead, with highs expected in the low to mid-60s around Santa Cruz County. If the past few days are anything to go by, I’d recommend getting out there to see the sunset this evening if you can.

And Lily Belli has what sounds like the perfect beer to pair with that sunset and Friday in general, so read on for a morning serving of Eaters Digest.

Elsewhere, nurses at Dominican Hospital joined colleagues around the state for a day of action, expressing frustration with hiring delays and new state guidelines. That came as county health officials delivered a briefing on the local state of the COVID pandemic, including new masking guidelines. And Wallace Baine and Lookout’s Team BOLO delivered another set of Best Bets for things to do this weekend and beyond.

Let's delay no more — to the headlines!



A dynamic local beer for the new year

(Via Fruition Brewing)

Lily Belli had me at “one of the best local beers I’ve ever had,” but that’s just the tip of the iceberg in the latest serving of her Eaters Digest. Order up here.

Here ‘to spread care, not COVID’

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz )

Frustration with hiring delays and new state guidelines was the theme as nurses at Dominican Hospital held a day of action. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda reported from the scene.

‘Hard month’ continues as pandemic rages on

(Via Debora Cartagena, USCDCP)

Santa Cruz County health officials hope vigilance, including mask upgrades, can help tame the ongoing surge. Lookout’s Wallace Baine reports on Thursday’s briefing.

Symphonic grandeur, weather as art and get your tiki on

Whether it’s music, art or umbrella drinks you’re looking for as we head into the weekend, Wallace Baine and Team BOLO have you covered. Find all our Best Bets here.

California’s new COVID workplace rules go into effect

(Pablo Unzueta for CalMatters)

Several of the changes in place as of Friday increase protections for vaccinated workers amid the current Omicron surge. Our partners at CalMatters run through what’s new.

Around the county ...

➤ Santa Cruz County questions legitimacy of pop-up COVID-19 testing site (KSBW-TV)

➤ Watsonville man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Older adult programs shutter as COVID-19 cases rise (The Pajaronian)

➤ Historic Alba Schoolhouse to be rebuilt in Ben Lomond (San Lorenzo Valley Post)

Have a great Friday and a safe, healthy weekend!

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz