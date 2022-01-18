Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Nancy Campeau and Zoey Ocampo cleaning the London Nelson tombstone at Evergreen Cemetery in Santa Cruz on Monday.
(Amber De Vos / For Lookout Santa Cruz)
Morning Lookout: Commemorating MLK with day of service and surfing the tsunami

By Will McCahill
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Good morning, all! It’s Tuesday, Jan. 18, and a cloudy morning is forecast to give way to some sun later, with temperatures hitting around 60 for Santa Cruz County.

It was a busy weekend around these parts between the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday and the tsunami that hit local shores after a volcanic eruption in the South Pacific. We have a roundup of some local volunteer efforts yesterday, part of a day of service to commemorate what would have been King’s 93rd birthday this year; that followed a Saturday MLK event focused on local youth. And Lookout’s Wallace Baine found that King’s words are as prescient as ever in examining the issue of Santa Cruz’s unhoused.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of Saturday’s tsunami, Lookout’s Mark Conley explains why he and other locals were out surfing as the surge washed through Santa Cruz breaks.

And as a reminder, crews are shutting down a stretch of Highway 1 through Aptos this week to (finally) repair a damaged overcrossing — get the details here.

Now, to the headlines:

‘A day on, not a day off’

Matt Plumb cleans the Chinese memorial gate at Evergreen Cemetery in Santa Cruz on Jan. 17, 2022.
(Amber De Vos / For Lookout Santa Cruz)

Solo and in groups, Santa Cruzans took to heart a day of service to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Get our roundup here, with photos from Lookout contributor Amber De Vos.

MORE: MLK youth event focuses on awareness and political action (Lookout)

As we look at the problem of Santa Cruz’s unhoused, Dr. King’s words are prescient as ever

One of the estimated 2,167 unhoused among Santa Cruz County's population.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

In the wake of this MLK Day weekend, it’s worth pondering that Dr. King’s example, though fundamentally rooted in the experience of being Black in America, goes beyond race and racial justice. Read Wallace Baine’s thoughts here.

MORE WALLACE: Get all of his columns in one place

Surfing during a tsunami?

A depiction of the work known as "The Great Wave" by Japanese artist Hokusai.

Here’s why some foolish Santa Cruzans like me would do such a thing. Get a first-hand account from Lookout’s Mark Conley.

MORE SURF COVERAGE: Don’t mess with the women: Backlash over surf contest inequity leads to a reexamination of fairness, the law (Lookout)

Evidence of moderate to significant flooding in Santa Cruz Harbor on Jan. 15, 2022.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A volcanic eruption near New Zealand caused massive waves to inundate the island nation of Tonga and continue on to the West Coast. Find our coverage here of Saturday’s local aftermath.

BACKGROUND: What is the expected impact from California coast tsunami event? Here’s what we know (Los Angeles Times)

That smashed bridge over Highway 1 in Aptos is finally getting fixed

The bridge in Aptos damaged in 2017 storms is finally slated to be repaired.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Crews are slated to shut down the freeway the next three nights to fix damage from 2017 storms. Find the details here.

Around the county ...

Highway 9 near SLV school complex to get long-awaited facelift (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
Potential lawsuit could tie UC Santa Cruz growth to campus housing (Santa Cruz Local)
Congressman Panetta visits Santa Cruz Mountains communities (The Press Banner)

That ought to get you up to speed to launch into this abbreviated workweek. Keep tabs throughout the day by bookmarking our website and following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and visit our Lookout Newsletter & Text Center for ways to get our other newsletters and breaking news alerts delivered right to you.

And if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member. Our content isn’t possible without community support.

Have a fantastic day — I’ll see you all back here tomorrow morning!

Will McCahill
Lookout Santa Cruz

Will McCahill
