Morning Lookout: Commemorating MLK with day of service and surfing the tsunami

It was a busy weekend around these parts between the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday and the tsunami that hit local shores after a volcanic eruption in the South Pacific. We have a roundup of some local volunteer efforts yesterday, part of a day of service to commemorate what would have been King’s 93rd birthday this year; that followed a Saturday MLK event focused on local youth. And Lookout’s Wallace Baine found that King’s words are as prescient as ever in examining the issue of Santa Cruz’s unhoused.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of Saturday’s tsunami, Lookout’s Mark Conley explains why he and other locals were out surfing as the surge washed through Santa Cruz breaks.

And as a reminder, crews are shutting down a stretch of Highway 1 through Aptos this week to (finally) repair a damaged overcrossing — get the details here.

‘A day on, not a day off’

Solo and in groups, Santa Cruzans took to heart a day of service to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Get our roundup here, with photos from Lookout contributor Amber De Vos.

As we look at the problem of Santa Cruz’s unhoused, Dr. King’s words are prescient as ever

In the wake of this MLK Day weekend, it’s worth pondering that Dr. King’s example, though fundamentally rooted in the experience of being Black in America, goes beyond race and racial justice. Read Wallace Baine’s thoughts here.

Surfing during a tsunami?

Here’s why some foolish Santa Cruzans like me would do such a thing. Get a first-hand account from Lookout’s Mark Conley.

ICYMI: Volcanic eruption creates tsunami-related flooding in Santa Cruz

A volcanic eruption near New Zealand caused massive waves to inundate the island nation of Tonga and continue on to the West Coast. Find our coverage here of Saturday’s local aftermath.

That smashed bridge over Highway 1 in Aptos is finally getting fixed

Crews are slated to shut down the freeway the next three nights to fix damage from 2017 storms. Find the details here.



Around the county ...

