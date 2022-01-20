Morning Lookout: Composting questions answered; schools and ‘substantial exposure’

Hello, everyone — it’s Thursday, Jan. 20, and Santa Cruz County has a sunny day ahead, with highs nearing 70. Appreciate it!

Lookout readers had questions as local service providers began 2022 by rolling out new composting policies, and we kick off this morning with some answers courtesy of Lily Belli.

We also have a look at new COVID-19 protocols being phased in at many area schools, where the Omicron surge means most students and staff are assumed to have come into contact with a COVID-positive individual.

Composting questions answered

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lookout reached out to leaders at the city of Santa Cruz, Watsonville and GreenWaste Recovery, which services the rest of Santa Cruz County, with logistical questions about the local rollout. Here’s what they told Lily Belli.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Statewide composting mandate: What to know as rollout begins in Santa Cruz County (Lookout)

Next step in keeping Santa Cruz schools going: ‘Substantial Exposure’

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

As COVID-19 continues to challenge school districts’ responses to unprecedented rates of transmission in their communities, they continue to adjust protocol in order to be able to keep schools open. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda breaks down what we know about the latest steps.

➤ MORE ON SCHOOLS AND THE PANDEMIC: ‘Doing our best’: How some Santa Cruz County parents are navigating a return to school amid Omicron surge (Lookout)



(Via Aegis Living)

We examine local vaccination rates, where to find a COVID shot or test, plus wait, cost and turnaround times. Find Lookout’s weekly roundup here.

➤ OMICRON SURGE: California approaches pandemic record for all hospitalizations (Los Angeles Times)

Sister of Aptos High stabbing victim files separate claim against PVUSD

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The complaint from Alexa Sarabia Aguilar says Pajaro Valley Unified School District and Aptos High School were not prepared for the events that led to the death of her younger brother. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda has the details here.

➤ APTOS HIGH STABBING ATTACK: All of Lookout’s coverage in one place

Families complain as states require COVID testing for nursing home visits

Relatives say it is important they be allowed to go into nursing homes because staff shortages are affecting care. Read more here from our partners at Kaiser Health News.

➤ MORE ON TESTING: Five things to know about ordering free COVID tests (Los Angeles Times)



