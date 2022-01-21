Morning Lookout: Harbor’s post-tsunami plans and Watsonville hospital’s next steps

Hey hey hey, good morning, Santa Cruz County! Friday, Jan. 21, is here, and it’ll be a partly cloudy day with high temperatures around the mid-60s.

It will also be a breezy one, particularly in the Santa Cruz Mountains:

Main changes for the overnight shift has been to upgrade the North Bay Mountains to a High Wind Warning through 11 am Sat. Strongest winds Fri night into Saturday am. SF Bay shoreline has been added to Wind Advisory. Event on track and winds starting to arrive now in the hills. pic.twitter.com/QxilaiLvwy — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 21, 2022

Here’s what else I know this morning:



One more thing: We’re restarting our “Unsung Santa Cruz” series, which struck a chord with so many last month. We know there are many, more deserving people out there, and we need your help in identifying these folks. Please send your nominations — with as many details as possible — to news@lookoutlocal.com.

OK, now let’s get to those headlines!



Long-term repairs loom for harbor post-tsunami

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The Santa Cruz Harbor is back on solid footing after the surge of water that followed Saturday’s South Pacific volcano eruption, but there’s still a $6.5 million price tag. Get the details from Lookout’s Max Chun.

➤ SURFING DURING A TSUNAMI? Lookout’s Mark Conley explains why he and others would do such a thing

Another step in Watsonville Community Hospital transition

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Through Senate Bill 418, State Sen. John Laird is pushing the creation of a health care district that could be the eventual owner of the beleaguered facility if its sale to a nonprofit is successful. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda maps out next steps.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Watsonville Community Hospital reaches preliminary agreement for sale to avoid closure (Lookout)



(Pablo Unzueta for CalMatters)

The rise in the COVID-19 positivity rate slowed somewhat in the past week amid the Omicron surge. Find the latest local data in our weekly update.

➤ MORE LOCAL INFO: Vaccine update: Rates, where to find a COVID shot or test; wait, cost and turnaround times (Lookout)

BOLO Best Bets is feeling artsy

From a big new exhibit at the Museum of Art & History to a new theater production and music aplenty, it’s a busy midwinter weekend around Santa Cruz County. Wallace Baine and Lookout’s Team BOLO have recommendations for your social calendar.

➤ OUR FULL EVENT LISTINGS: BOLO, your place to go for things to do



Santa Cruz County arts world continues to inspire

(Via Steve DiBartolomeo)

At Cabrillo, it will be Christmas in February for an Omicron-delayed opera. Downtown, four fellowship artists get their own MAH exhibit. Online, a newly crowned literary titan talks about her craft. Wallace previews it all.

➤ WANT MORE WALLACE? Find all of his columns in one place

Six things to know about Omicron’s risks on the job

(Martin do Nascimento / CalMatters)

With the latest COVID-19 variant rampaging through California, how risky is it to go in to work? Our partners at CalMatters talk to the experts.

➤ OMICRON IN LOCAL SCHOOLS: Next step in keeping Santa Cruz schools going: ‘Substantial Exposure.’ What we know about that new protocol



Have an excellent Friday and safe, relaxing weekend! I’ll meet you back here on the other side.

