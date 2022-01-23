Sunday Reads: Appreciating our exquisite winter; threats to our coast

Drop the remote — the cure for our latest viral malaise awaits us right outside the door

Whether it’s the quality of the air on a hike in the redwoods, the high clouds and low angles giving the season’s light a unique character or a different tone in the ocean’s roar, getting out into our life-affirming Monterey Bay winter is a balm we’re lucky to have. Read Wallace Baine’s Sunday thoughts here.

The tsunami that battered Santa Cruz highlights the threat facing California’s coast

Some experts say last weekend’s event showed how major upgrades to harbors have made a difference since a much larger tsunami in 2011. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times survey the scene.

