Sunday Reads: Appreciating our exquisite winter; threats to our coast
Drop the remote — the cure for our latest viral malaise awaits us right outside the door
Whether it’s the quality of the air on a hike in the redwoods, the high clouds and low angles giving the season’s light a unique character or a different tone in the ocean’s roar, getting out into our life-affirming Monterey Bay winter is a balm we’re lucky to have. Read Wallace Baine’s Sunday thoughts here.
➤ MORE FROM WALLACE: Find all of his columns in one place
You can help protect redwoods today: preserving the gateway to Big Basin by January 31
Join Sempervirens Fund for a once-in-a-generation opportunity to permanently protect 153 acres of redwood forests and...
The tsunami that battered Santa Cruz highlights the threat facing California’s coast
Some experts say last weekend’s event showed how major upgrades to harbors have made a difference since a much larger tsunami in 2011. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times survey the scene.
➤ WHAT’S AHEAD: Santa Cruz Harbor back on solid footing post-tsunami, but long-term repairs loom (Lookout)
In case you missed it
➤ EATERS DIGEST: Detroit-style pizza in Scotts Valley and a sneak peek at Humble Sea Tavern (Lily Belli)
➤ Next step in keeping Santa Cruz schools going: ‘Substantial Exposure.’ What we know about that new protocol (Hillary Ojeda)
➤ County at an impasse: Union workers say they’re set to strike Tuesday; management says deal is fair (Dan Evans)
Get ready to say goodbye to single-family-home zoning in 2022, Santa Cruz — for the most part
