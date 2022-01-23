Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Flags fly along the beach at Rio Del Mar
(Wallace Baine / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Latest News

Sunday Reads: Appreciating our exquisite winter; threats to our coast

Drop the remote — the cure for our latest viral malaise awaits us right outside the door

A December sunset over Pleasure Point.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Whether it’s the quality of the air on a hike in the redwoods, the high clouds and low angles giving the season’s light a unique character or a different tone in the ocean’s roar, getting out into our life-affirming Monterey Bay winter is a balm we’re lucky to have. Read Wallace Baine’s Sunday thoughts here.

MORE FROM WALLACE: Find all of his columns in one place

You can help protect redwoods today: preserving the gateway to Big Basin by January 31

The road to big basin
The tsunami that battered Santa Cruz highlights the threat facing California’s coast

Lifeguards cordon off the boat ramp at Santa Cruz Harbor on Jan. 15, 2022
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Some experts say last weekend’s event showed how major upgrades to harbors have made a difference since a much larger tsunami in 2011. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times survey the scene.

WHAT’S AHEAD: Santa Cruz Harbor back on solid footing post-tsunami, but long-term repairs loom (Lookout)

In case you missed it

The crispy "cheese crown" is a hallmark of the Pizza Series' Detroit-style pizzas.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

EATERS DIGEST: Detroit-style pizza in Scotts Valley and a sneak peek at Humble Sea Tavern (Lily Belli)
Next step in keeping Santa Cruz schools going: ‘Substantial Exposure.’ What we know about that new protocol (Hillary Ojeda)
County at an impasse: Union workers say they’re set to strike Tuesday; management says deal is fair (Dan Evans)

Get ready to say goodbye to single-family-home zoning in 2022, Santa Cruz — for the most part

housing plans
