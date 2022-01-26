Morning Lookout: How local schools are avoiding sickouts and a boost for downtown

Hiya, everyone! It’s Jan. 26, and it’s either already Wednesday or it’s only Wednesday, depending on how the week is going for you. Santa Cruz County has another pleasant day ahead, with sunshine and highs around the mid-60s.

How local schools are navigating the COVID bumps

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

While Santa Cruz County public schools have taken on the burden of teaching students in person during a pandemic, they’ve managed to avoid challenges such as sickouts and abnormally high absence rates seen in other parts of the country. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda surveys the current landscape.

‘A lot of increased interest, a lot of desire’

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

New business permit extensions authorized Tuesday by the Santa Cruz City Council aim to revitalize downtown. Lookout’s Grace Stetson explains.

Official count confirms monarch butterflies are back

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The nonprofit organization that monitors monarchs during their wintering months in the West announced Tuesday that butterfly populations have jumped from 2020-21 numbers by more than a hundredfold. Get the scoop from Lookout’s Wallace Baine.

Strike averted

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Hours before some 1,600 Santa Cruz County workers were set to strike, union and county officials came to a tentative agreement that avoided the picket line. Read more here from Lookout’s Max Chun.

No ifs, ands or butts

A new California bill would ban single-use smoking products like cigarette filters. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times look at the effort by local Assemblymember Mark Stone and others.

What the federal ‘No Surprises Act’ means in California

The new federal law will provide protection against surprise medical bills for between 6 million and 7 million Californians who are not covered under state law. Find out more from our partners at Kaiser Health News.

