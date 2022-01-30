Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Natalia Rivera-España has seized the pandemic opportunity.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Latest News

Sunday Reads: This Unsung Santa Cruzan didn’t sweat the small stuff + a Prankster rewind

Share

Unsung Santa Cruz: Why one woman’s outside-the-box idea could be a fitness gamechanger

Gym owner Natalia Rivera-España.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Unsung is back: Natalia Rivera-España didn’t intend to start a business but she spotted a big need during the pandemic and knew she’d regret it if she didn’t act. The result: GOAT Santa Cruz and signs of an outside workout phenomenon. Read Wallace Baine’s story & Lookout relaunch of our popular Unsung Santa Cruz series here.

Promoted Content

Roaring Camp Railroad’s stance on the proposed abandonment of the Felton Branch Rail Line

Promoted Content

Roaring Camp Railroad’s stance on the proposed abandonment of the Felton Branch Rail Line

Presented by Roaring Camp Railroads

a banner advertising Lookout membership

TO BECOME A LOOKOUT MEMBER CLICK HERE

Pranksters, LSD and the Dead: Ken Babbs was there at Santa Cruz County’s most infamous party

Ken Babbs with a trombone and furry friend with the Merry Prankster bus "Furthur."
(Via Ken Babbs)

One strange trip: Ken Kesey, Neal Cassady and the crew immortalized in “The Electric Kool Aid Acid Test,” not to mention the band that became the Grateful Dead, got the party started at Ken Babbs’ Soquel digs. And it’s all in Babbs’ new book, which he’ll discuss in an upcoming Bookshop Santa Cruz event. Wallace with the inside story here.

Promoted Content

How much longer will the Santa Cruz real estate frenzy last?

house
Promoted Content

How much longer will the Santa Cruz real estate frenzy last?

Presented by Monterey Bay Properties & Thunderbird Real Estate

Liz Kroft, Lance Hulsey, and Jamie Manley, founders of Santa Cruz County’s own Sol Property Advisors, partnered with...

How Santa Cruz’s rail-trail debate created a standoff with Roaring Camp

Roaring Camp in Felton will take you into the woods.
(Kevin Painchaud/Lookout Santa Cruz)

Deciphering the roar: A Feb. 3 meeting of the Santa Cruz Regional Transportation Commission is likely to be heated. Why? Commissioners are slated to discuss foreclosing the Felton line for freight trains — which the line hasn’t been used for in years — as a way of moving a rail-trail plan forward. But the owners of the line, Roaring Camp Railroads, are against this idea and are rallying supporters to stop it. Jacob Pierce cuts through the noise here.

Latest News
Stay connected & support local journalism
We’re all about Santa Cruz County, from north to south and in-between. Members have unlimited access to our 24/7 local news coverage.