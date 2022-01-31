Morning Lookout: Inside social emotional learning and a fitness game changer

Good morning, Santa Cruz County! It’s Monday, Jan. 31, and our forecast calls for a mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. There’s also another wind event coming our way as January turns to February ...

A high wind watch has been issued across the majority of the San Francisco Bay Area and Santa Cruz mountains (excluding the Santa Clara valley) for gusty northerly winds. These gusty winds arrive between tonight and Thursday morning and fcst strongest in the N Bay mtns. #cawx pic.twitter.com/tCL7EpuxsD — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 31, 2022

... and particularly after seeing a fire flare up in Big Sur amid high winds earlier this month, no reminder needed about playing it safe.

Lookout kicks off this week in the classroom, with students, parents and educators giving Hillary Ojeda some insights on what social emotional learning is and how it’s being implemented in classrooms.

Meanwhile, Wallace Baine continued our Unsung Santa Cruz series with a woman who spotted a big need during the COVID-19 pandemic and her game-changing idea.

And with the Santa Cruz Regional Transportation Commission set for what could be a heated meeting Thursday, get caught up on the standoff with Roaring Camp Railroads in the rail-trail debate.

We’ve got all that and more to cover, including the 49ers’ disappointing loss yesterday to the Rams, so let’s get to Monday’s headlines:



What is social emotional learning?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz )

A curriculum being taught across Santa Cruz County aims to help students excel academically and personally. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda got an up-close look at Branciforte Middle School.

Why one woman’s outside-the-box idea could be a fitness game changer

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Natalia Rivera-España didn’t intend to start a business, but she spotted a big need during the pandemic and knew she’d regret it if she didn’t act. Wallace Baine explains in a new installment of Lookout’s Unsung Santa Cruz series.

How Santa Cruz’s rail-trail debate created a standoff with Roaring Camp

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Regional transportation commissioners are set to discuss abandoning the Felton rail line for freight trains at a meeting Thursday — something Roaring Camp Railroads stridently opposes. Lookout contributor Jacob Pierce digs in.

49ers come up short of Super Bowl LVI

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The Niners saw a fourth-quarter lead evaporate Sunday in Los Angeles as the Rams booked a spot in the NFL’s title game, to be played on their home field. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times break down what you should know about Super Bowl LVI.

ICYMI: Cruz Kitchen & Taps opens and a Santa Cruz Starbucks files for unionization

Lily Belli samples a newcomer to the downtown food scene and much more in the latest installment of Eaters Digest. Score a helping here.

Around the county ...

➤ Watsonville’s Dutra announces third run for county supervisor (The Pajaronian)

➤ Missing Watsonville man found (KION-TV)

➤ Santa Cruz surfer John Mel wins QS event in Pismo Beach (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Trekking California’s mysterious Bigfoot trail (San Jose Mercury News)

