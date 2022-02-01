Morning Lookout: Ups and downs as UCSC returns in person; inequity plagues COVID meds

Good morning, all, and welcome to a new month! It’s Tuesday, Feb. 1, and a sunny but breezy day is ahead for Santa Cruz County, with highs around 60. The forecast is calling for windy conditions into Thursday, particularly in the upper elevations:

Heads up Bay Area! It's going to be windy. Especially in the hills and mountains. Wind gusts of 45-60 mph are possible through Thursday so watch out for downed limbs and power lines. Please drive carefully and stay safe! #cawx pic.twitter.com/7xcq9KgwBo — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 1, 2022

Students have returned to in-person learning at UC Santa Cruz, and Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda found many mixed emotions on campus amid the continuing pandemic.

That’s not all I have for you on the COVID front this morning: The Bay Area has fared much better than Southern California in the Omicron surge, with vaccination rates among the keys; meanwhile, in echoes of last year’s vaccine rollout, equity is becoming a concern with new COVID medications.

And the push for single-payer health care has failed again in the California Assembly, leaving advocates furious.

Let’s dig on on those headlines:



‘I love it, but I hate it’

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Students who were back on the UC Santa Cruz campus Monday expressed excitement, concern, encouragement and frustration. Read what they told Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda.

Omicron hit Southern California much harder than Bay Area

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Local officials credit higher rates of vaccination and booster shots for helping Northern California weather the latest surge better. Get the details here from our partners at the Los Angeles Times.

As with vaccines, equity becomes an issue with COVID-19 medicines

Remember all those problems we had with vaccine equity? Now they’re cropping up with new COVID-19 medications that are in short supply. The Times examines the developing issues.

Why Neil Young did society a big favor by targeting Joe Rogan’s COVID lies

(Neil Young Archives on Instagram)

Neil Young specifically targeted his protest at Spotify’s marquee podcaster, Joe Rogan, who has been a prime purveyor of dangerous COVID-19 information. Times columnist Michael Hiltzik has an analysis here.

Why single-payer health care died in the California Legislature, again

(Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / CalMatters)

A bill for single-payer health care in California didn’t even get a vote in the state Assembly after its author couldn’t round up enough support before Monday’s deadline. Advocates are incensed. Our partners at CalMatters report on the latest misfire.

Around the county ...

