Morning Lookout: Ups and downs as UCSC returns in person; inequity plagues COVID meds
Good morning, all, and welcome to a new month! It’s Tuesday, Feb. 1, and a sunny but breezy day is ahead for Santa Cruz County, with highs around 60. The forecast is calling for windy conditions into Thursday, particularly in the upper elevations:
Students have returned to in-person learning at UC Santa Cruz, and Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda found many mixed emotions on campus amid the continuing pandemic.
That’s not all I have for you on the COVID front this morning: The Bay Area has fared much better than Southern California in the Omicron surge, with vaccination rates among the keys; meanwhile, in echoes of last year’s vaccine rollout, equity is becoming a concern with new COVID medications.
And the push for single-payer health care has failed again in the California Assembly, leaving advocates furious.
Let’s dig on on those headlines:
‘I love it, but I hate it’
Students who were back on the UC Santa Cruz campus Monday expressed excitement, concern, encouragement and frustration. Read what they told Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda.
➤ AROUND THE STATE: UC return to campus riven by conflicting pressures over in-person vs. remote classes (Los Angeles Times)
Get ready to say goodbye to single-family-home zoning in 2022, Santa Cruz — for the most part
Get ready to say goodbye to single-family-home zoning in 2022, Santa Cruz — for the most part
As legislation surrounding single-family home zoning in Santa Cruz is constantly changing, read up on everything you...
Omicron hit Southern California much harder than Bay Area
Local officials credit higher rates of vaccination and booster shots for helping Northern California weather the latest surge better. Get the details here from our partners at the Los Angeles Times.
➤ THE LOCAL PICTURE: COVID-19 updates in Santa Cruz County: Infections, hospitalizations, deaths and demographic data (Lookout)
CLICK HERE TO BECOME A LOOKOUT MEMBER
As with vaccines, equity becomes an issue with COVID-19 medicines
Remember all those problems we had with vaccine equity? Now they’re cropping up with new COVID-19 medications that are in short supply. The Times examines the developing issues.
➤ LOCAL VAX SCENE: Vaccine update: Rates, where to find a COVID shot or test; wait, cost and turnaround times (Lookout)
Why Neil Young did society a big favor by targeting Joe Rogan’s COVID lies
Neil Young specifically targeted his protest at Spotify’s marquee podcaster, Joe Rogan, who has been a prime purveyor of dangerous COVID-19 information. Times columnist Michael Hiltzik has an analysis here.
➤ POLITICIANS AND COVID: Newsom, S.F. and L.A. mayors get blowback for maskless photos with Magic Johnson at 49ers-Rams game (Los Angeles Times)
You can help protect redwoods today: preserving the gateway to Big Basin by January 31
You can help protect redwoods today: preserving the gateway to Big Basin by January 31
Join Sempervirens Fund for a once-in-a-generation opportunity to permanently protect 153 acres of redwood forests and...
Why single-payer health care died in the California Legislature, again
A bill for single-payer health care in California didn’t even get a vote in the state Assembly after its author couldn’t round up enough support before Monday’s deadline. Advocates are incensed. Our partners at CalMatters report on the latest misfire.
➤ MORE FROM STATE GOVERNMENT: California moves forward on plans to shut down death row (Los Angeles Times)
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO ON STUDENT ACCESS
Around the county ...
➤ Death penalty off the table for Steven Carrillo’s federal capital murder case (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
➤ More victims come forward after arrest of Aptos deli employee for sexual assault (KSBW-TV)
➤ Second Santa Cruz Starbucks begins union effort (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
That about does it for right now, but Lookout has much more on tap today, including another newsletter from our food and drink maven, Lily Belli. How do I get that, you ask? Head over to our Lookout Newsletter & Text Center for Lily and all the newsletters and alerts we offer. You can also keep tabs throughout the day by bookmarking our website and following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
That’s all part of the local journalism membership helps to support — so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member. Our content isn’t possible without community support.
Have an excellent Tuesday, and let’s do this again tomorrow morning.
Will McCahill
Lookout Santa Cruz
Bay Federal raises nearly $11,000 for Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation
Bay Federal raises nearly $11,000 for Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation