Morning Lookout: 49ers fan in coma after L.A. beating; Bonny Doon’s predator reprieve

A brisk good morning to you, Lookout fam! It’s Thursday, Feb. 3, and the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies around Santa Cruz County, with temps in the low to mid-60s.

Much to get to today:



So read on for those headlines, plus our latest update on COVID vaccines and testing and more:



49ers fan in coma after apparent beating outside SoFi Stadium

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The circumstances shared some similarities with the 2011 beating outside Dodger Stadium that left Giants fan and Capitola resident Bryan Stow with brain damage. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times have the latest.

Appeals court orders pause on the placement of a sexually violent predator in Santa Cruz County

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A Santa Cruz judge had approved of the placement of Michael Cheek in a Bonny Doon home in November but then issued a stay. Get the details here from Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: A test of ‘Bonny Doon Strong’: Why a ‘sexually violent predator’ should not be this community’s next battle (Lookout)

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A LOOKOUT MEMBER

Flushing COVID away

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Consistent wastewater testing begins again this week in Santa Cruz County in an effort to know more earlier about local COVID trends. Lookout’s Max Chun explains how it all works.

➤ EARLIER: They’re testing your what? Wastewater plays growing role in search for COVID-19 countywide (Lookout)



Here we take ‘Eat Local’ seriously

Santa Cruz County is ridiculously fortunate when it comes to locally produced products you can pick up at pretty much any grocery store you shop at. Lookout’s Lily Belli takes us through just a few of her favorites.

➤ MORE FROM LILY: Find all of Lookout’s food and drink coverage here

(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Lookout tracked down the latest data on vaccination rates and where to find a COVID shot or test, plus wait, cost and turnaround times. Find it all here.

➤ MORE ON COVID: Omicron hit Southern California much harder than the Bay Area. Here’s why (Los Angeles Times)



How climate change is threatening the future of the Winter Olympics

As global warming continues to take its toll, the number of training cities gets smaller and cities able to host the Winter Olympics gets fewer. The Times surveys the scene on the eve of the opening of the Beijing Games.

➤ MORE CHALLENGES: COVID remains the most formidable, frightening foe at Beijing Olympics (Los Angeles Times)

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT STUDENT ACCESS

Around the county ...

➤ Townhome project featuring historic Watsonville schoolhouse on the move (The Pajaronian)

➤ East Zayante Road repair scheduled to take place over summer (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Colorado fire in Big Sur 100% contained as another wildfire reported along Highway 1 (Monterey Herald)

➤ Citing mountain lions, wealthy Bay Area town blocks new housing development (SFGate)

Plenty to digest as we head into Thursday — but bookmark our website and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for plenty more coming through the Lookout pipeline, including Best Bets, recommendations from Wallace Baine and Team BOLO for things to do all over Santa Cruz County this weekend and beyond. And you can get those Best Bets — and all of our newsletters — delivered right to your phone or inbox by visiting our Lookout Newsletter & Text Center.

All of this isn’t possible without community support — so please, consider supporting crucial local journalism by becoming a Lookout member.

Now get out there and slay Thursday!

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz