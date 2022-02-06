Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
The two-book series from Art Spiegelman.
Sunday Reads: ‘Maus’ author’s Santa Cruz connection and Cal Fire’s CZU chief speaks

The ‘Maus’ that roared and its author’s little-known connection to Santa Cruz

What lessons can we learn from a book-banning attempt in a rural Southern county, and how does it all somehow relate back to this place, where freedom of expression is always top of mind? Wallace Baine explores.

Big job at a tough time

Cal Fire Unit Chief Nate Armstrong
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The new leader of Cal Fire in Santa Cruz County, Nate Armstrong, is making a few changes, while insisting that the statewide agency’s “aggressive initial attack” philosophy and other core principles will remain, even after the devastation of the CZU fires and the criticism that followed. Read his Q&A with Lookout contributor Cathy Kelly.

Here we take ‘Eat Local’ seriously

A list of products made in Santa Cruz County

Lily Belli asked for readers’ favorite products made in Santa Cruz County, and boy, did you folks deliver. Read about some of her faves before you head out for this week’s grocery shopping.

