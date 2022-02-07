Morning Lookout: Cal Fire’s new CZU chief in spotlight; Santa Cruz’s ‘Maus’ connection

Good morning, Santa Cruz County! It’s Monday, Feb. 7, and we’ve got a sunny day ahead of us, with highs from the upper 60s into the 70s. And though we could certainly use some rain, the warming trend is forecast to continue:

The outlook for this week - unseasonably warm and dry! By midweek, interior temperatures may exceed 80° with widespread 70s elsewhere. The 6-10 Day Outlook from the @NWSCPC also indicates above normal temperatures will continue through mid-month. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/4XPpTA0tTq — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 7, 2022

Plenty to get to as we kick off another week, including:



One more thing: Our “Unsung Santa Cruz” series, which has struck a chord with so many, is continuing. We know there are many more deserving people out there, and we need your help in identifying these folks. Please send your nominations — with as many details as possible — to news@lookoutlocal.com.

Now, to those headlines:



Big job at a tough time

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Cal Fire’s new leader in Santa Cruz County, Nate Armstrong, talks about the challenges of wildfire defense. Read what he told Lookout contributor Cathy Kelly.

The ‘Maus’ that roared and its author’s little-known connection to Santa Cruz

There are lessons to be learned from a book-banning attempt in a rural Southern county, and it all somehow relates back to this place, where freedom of expression is always top of mind. Follow along as Wallace Baine connects the dots.

Santa Cruzans call for transit equity, accessibility

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

On Friday, Equity Transit held a march and rally with nearly 100 attendees calling for increased and accessible transit options throughout Santa Cruz County. Get the sights and sounds from Lookout’s Grace Stetson and Kevin Painchaud.

It’s coyote mating season, and in my neighborhood that means trouble

(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

From spraying the yard with wolf urine, boarding up the doggy door and posting flashing red “predator eyes” on fences and trees, it’s an experience many in Santa Cruz County can relate to. Read more from our partners at the Los Angeles Times.

SoFi beating victim remains in coma as his family appeals to the public for information

(Gary Klein / Los Angeles Times)

A Southern California man has been charged with felony assault after the incident during the 49ers-Rams NFC title game, but a source says he’s claiming self-defense. The Times has the details.

‘I don’t have a life’

(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California families have long had difficulty getting home nursing care for medically fragile children. The problem has persisted with the arrival of COVID-19. The Times examines the struggles here.



ICYMI: A quarter of all of county’s known COVID cases occurred within past 21 days

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A jump in COVID-19 cases to more than 10,000 was a result of a testing backlog, Santa Cruz County health officials told Lookout, as the Omicron surge swept through the state. Get the details here.

