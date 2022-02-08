Morning Lookout: What’s next on Santa Cruz’s mask mandate plus big Lookout doings

Hello, hello, hello! It’s Tuesday, Feb. 8, and the forecast calls for another sunny, warm day around Santa Cruz County, with highs in the low 70s — and heading upward as the week rolls along.

Back to today, we’ve got a look at where Santa Cruz County stands on masking with the state’s mandate set to expire next week, plus the future of Watsonville Community Hospital and who’s getting left behind by California’s new COVID-19 sick leave law. We’ll cover all that and then some as we hit the headlines:

What’s next for Santa Cruz masking guidelines?

The state’s indoor mask mandate is set to expire Feb. 15, but whether Santa Cruz County follows suit depends on what health chief Gail Newel sees in the local data. Read what officials told Lookout’s Max Chun.

➤ COVID IN SANTA CRUZ: Data confirms county’s Omicron impact: Quarter of all known cases occurred within last 21 days (Lookout)



Health officials confident a district will save Watsonville Community Hospital

Santa Cruz County and health care officials hope a health care district, a government entity with a complicated and not always successful history in the state, will keep the struggling facility from closing. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda explains what’s ahead.

➤ EARLIER: Laird advances bill to create health care district, another step in Watsonville Community Hospital transition (Lookout)

The next step for schools is under discussion with indoor masking set to ease on Feb. 15 in many settings in California. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times examine the situation.

➤ LOCAL EDUCATION SCENE: How Santa Cruz County’s public schools have avoided the higher absence rates, sickouts seen elsewhere (Lookout)



New COVID sick leave would leave out at least 1 in 4 California workers￼

California lawmakers plan to bring back COVID supplemental paid sick leave, but it won’t cover small business workers. Our partners at CalMatters explain.

➤ FROM MONDAY: New COVID-19 sick pay for California workers approved by lawmakers (Los Angeles Times)

Ready for another pandemic malady?

Living through the COVID-19 pandemic has come with a barrage of daily choices that have many of us complaining of a sort of brain freeze. That exhaustion is real, and it’s got a name: “decision fatigue.” Our partners at Kaiser Health News talk to an expert.

➤ TRACKING THE VIRUS: Flushing COVID away: Santa Cruz back to wastewater testing in hopes of creating better virus surveillance (Lookout)

Around the county ...

➤ Santa Cruz County’s first Latino superior court judge retires (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Man accused of killing Santa Cruz deputy to plead guilty in killing of federal officer (KSBW-TV)

➤ Feds trying to relocate flock of turkeys wreaking havoc at Mountain View airfield (San Jose Mercury News)

➤ Wealthy Bay Area town says it was very wrong about mountain lions blocking new housing (SFGate)

