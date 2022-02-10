Morning Lookout: Affordable housing spotlight, masks off and Valentine’s options

Hey hey, good morning! It’s Thursday, Feb. 10, and the Santa Cruz County forecast calls for continued sunny skies and temps in the high 70s and touching 80.

Lookout has brought you plenty of coverage of local employment ups and downs, and today we're adding another tool to the toolbox.

Also on our radar this morning:



So let’s get after it:



Affordable housing ideas in the spotlight

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A virtual forum planned for this evening will detail two possible ballot measures Santa Cruz voters could see in November. Lookout’s Grace Stetson runs it down.

Masks off again

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear masks indoors as of next Wednesday; the mandate remains in place for those who haven’t been vaccinated and in K-12 schools, health care settings and on public transit. Get the details here.

Valentine’s Day: The extravagant, the low-key, and the socially distant

(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Not sure what to do for the day of lovers? There’s no shortage of options for a fun day or evening around Santa Cruz. Lookout’s Max Chun lays it out.

The Santa Cruz County guide to SF Beer Week

Whether you’re a hophead, big on Belgians, serious about sours or a lover of lagers, there’s plenty to look forward to as a Bay Area institution kicks off 10 days of brewerific festivities Friday. Lookout’s Lily Belli has your roadmap.

When is it really safe to take off your mask in California?

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Even as indoor mask orders in Santa Cruz County and across the state are set to expire next week, health officials are still encouraging people to wear masks while transmission rates are up. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times talk to the experts.

Huntington Beach oil spill inspires legislation to ban California offshore drilling

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The legislation would affect 11 existing oil leases, all off the Orange and Ventura County coastlines. Get the details from the Times here.

Around the county ...

➤ ‘Privates’ beach access approved for Santa Cruz County takeover (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Longtime county supervisor Greg Caput won’t seek reelection in June (The Pajaronian)

➤ Scotts Valley boy’s suicide prompts calls for SVUSD to address issues (The Press Banner)

➤ One ‘affordable’ home for every 3,500 middle-class homebuyers in San Jose (SFGate)

COMING TOMORROW: Who are the people and what are the places or things that are immediately identifiable with Santa Cruz County? What are the touchstones that symbolize or represent home for locals? In our new ongoing series, Lookout’s Wallace Baine considers all those icons of the visible environment across the county — from buildings to murals, from sculptures to logos — and discovers the stories that connect them to us all. Up first on Friday: That dashing young man who stands on his pedestal gazing pensively was designed as a tribute to all surfers. But he’s become the mascot for all of Santa Cruz.

