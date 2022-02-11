Morning Lookout: Santa Cruz’s most recognizable icon; Cabrillo terminates VP

Good morning and a happy Friday to all who celebrate! It’s Feb. 11, and Santa Cruz County is looking at temperatures from the mid-70s into the low 80s, with much the same forecast for the coming weekend under continued sunny skies.

Presiding over this stretch of gorgeous winter days is our county’s most recognizable icon, the surfer statue on West Cliff Drive. And that’s where Wallace Baine kicks off our new series, Icons of Santa Cruz, as he digs into the history of a landmark that turns 30 this year.

We’ve also got the latest chapter for an embattled administrator at Cabrillo College, with Paul De La Cerda being terminated as of June 30. And elsewhere in local higher education, UC Santa Cruz scored a victory in the fight over its Student Housing West project, but other lawsuits mean the project is still on hold.

It’s a busy day to cap another busy week at Lookout, and if you’re looking to get busy in the job market, we can help there, too:

Now, let’s get to all those headlines:



The centurion of West Cliff Drive

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz County’s longest-serving journalist, Wallace Baine, launches Lookout’s Icons of Santa Cruz series with a deep dive on the history of our most recognizable icon: the surfer statue. Read up on “Wes Clift” here.

Cabrillo terminates embattled VP

(Via Cabrillo College)

The Cabrillo College governing board has terminated Paul De La Cerda, its vice president of instruction, who faces embezzlement charges in Los Angeles. Get the details here from Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda.

Appellate court ruling a victory for UCSC in Student Housing West project

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

But two lawsuits pending against the large on-campus student housing project mean it’s still on hold. Hillary explains the latest developments.

(Anne Wernikoff / CalMatters)

The county and state are set to relax indoor mask mandates, but vaccines, boosters and tests remain crucial parts of getting the COVID-19 pandemic under control. Find the latest on vaccination rates, where to find shots and tests and more.

Best Bets has some Valentine’s plans

Whether it’s Beethoven, iconic art, comedy or wine and chocolate you’re looking for this weekend, your options are plentiful. Check out what Wallace Baine and Lookout’s Team BOLO recommend.

Horrific allegations of racism prompt California lawsuit against Tesla

Racist slurs were hurled daily at Black workers at Tesla’s California plant, delivered not just by fellow employees but also by managers and supervisors, California’s civil rights agency alleges. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times report on the development.

Around the county ...

➤ Fraudulent ‘card skimmers’ located twice at Capitola bank ATM (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Pajaro neighborhood questions proposed farmworker housing (The Pajaronian)

➤ Warm weather has Central Coast lifeguards on alert (KSBW-TV)

➤ PG&E monthly bills are set to jump again this year, jolting customers (San Jose Mercury News)

