Sunday Reads: Universal truths about local homelessness; KSQD’s staying power

Three universal truths about why Santa Cruz County remains among the capitals of homelessness

In this first part of a three-part Sunday series, Lookout digs into the questions surrounding homelessness in Santa Cruz County. First up, how has a beautiful place with a progressive and generous population become a statewide epicenter for the needy? Read Part 1 from Mark Conley and Grace Stetson.

K-Squid proving that radio still has staying power

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The tide seemed to be going out on radio when KSQD launched at 90.7 FM in 2019, amid growing audiences for Spotify and its ilk, but the community-focused station with distinctly local voices has proved Wallace Baine’s skepticism wrong and carved out a niche in Santa Cruz. Find Wallace’s Sunday column here.



Why is Santa Cruz an epicenter of Starbucks unionization?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The first two Starbucks stores in California to move to unionize — among 60 nationally — could soon be joined by another five. COVID-19, the student-heavy workforce and troublesome customers all have contributed to the movement. Lookout’s Max Chun digs in.

The centurion of West Cliff Drive

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Who are the people and what are the places or things that are immediately identifiable with Santa Cruz County? Our county’s longest-serving journalist, Wallace Baine, launches Lookout’s Icons of Santa Cruz series with a deep dive on the history of our most recognizable icon: the surfer statue. Read it here.

