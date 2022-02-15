Morning Lookout: UCSC tops for female leaders; end in sight for school masks?

Greetings, Lookout friends! It’s Tuesday, Feb. 15, and a sunny day is ahead for Santa Cruz County, with high temps from the mid-50s into the lower 60s.

UC Santa Cruz first in U.S. for female leadership

(Carolyn Lagattuta / UC Santa Cruz)

With more than a third of the campus’ deans and tenured professors being female, UC Santa Cruz — and its female chancellor, Cynthia Larive — leads the nation in gender diversity, according to a new ranking. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda has the details.

Court could force UC Berkeley to cut 3,000 undergraduate seats

The court-imposed freeze could have implications for other UC campuses, including UC Santa Cruz. Find out more from our partners at the Los Angeles Times.

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

State health officials will reassess COVID-19 conditions at the end of the month before making a decision on school masking rules. More here from the Times.

Avocado spat with Mexico puts California farmers in spotlight

(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Trade groups are pressing for a quick resolution after the United States banned avocado imports from Michoacán following a threat to a U.S. inspector there. The Times maps out the impact.

Signs indicate Russia could be seeking to dial back tensions in Ukraine crisis

Russia says it will move some troops back from the Ukraine border to their garrisons, apparently telegraphing a lowering of tensions with the U.S. and NATO. Get the latest update here.

Around the county ...

➤ Santa Cruz resident Alix Wilkinson posts DNF in fast, tricky women’s downhill at Beijing Games (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Housing identified as key for new vision of Watsonville’s downtown (The Pajaronian)

➤ Second battery malfunction in less than six months reported at Moss Landing power plant (KSBW-TV)

