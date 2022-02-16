Morning Lookout: Gayle’s sticking to masks and the ‘Wild West’ for service dogs
Hiya, folks! It’s Wednesday, Feb. 16, and this sunshine should continue all day, warming Santa Cruz County into the mid- to upper 60s. If that gets you headed to the beach, beware:
Other stories we’re watching this morning:
- Frequent flooding and as much as a foot of sea level rise are coming to California by 2050, a new report says.
- The rising demand for service dogs has created a “Wild West” marketplace.
- And Gov. Gavin Newsom has nominated the first Latina to California’s Supreme Court.
Let’s get to it:
Masks staying on at Gayle’s; Rosie McCann’s to reopen
Lookout’s Lily Belli talks to the owner of Capitola institution Gayle’s about how she’s approaching the latest shift in the masking landscape, and brings good news on the downtown Santa Cruz restaurant scene. Find and subscribe to her newsletter here.
Harlem Globetrotters announce their iconic return to Santa Cruz
Rising sea levels pose perilous threat to California coast
The U.S. coastline is expected to experience as much sea level rise in the next 30 years as it did in the 100 years prior, according to a new study. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times report on the findings.
Demand for service dogs unleashes a ‘Wild West’ market
Service dogs can help people living with conditions from autism to epilepsy, but a trained dog can cost up to $40,000 — and insurance won’t cover it. Our partners at Kaiser Health News dig in.
Newsom nominates first Latina to California Supreme Court
Patricia Guerrero, a daughter of immigrants, would become the high court’s first Latina. Read more about Guerrero and representation in California courts overall from our partners at CalMatters.
A cup of kindness: how a chance meeting with a former NFL player transformed a UCSC student’s life
UC Santa Cruz student Tommy Alejandrez was living on the streets when he met former NFL player Zack Follett on a busy...
California bills target doctors, websites pushing vaccine misinformation
The bills were introduced as part of an effort by a group of Democratic legislators who have been working to strengthen vaccination laws. The Times has the details.
Around the county ...
➤ Hotel, cup taxes to become ballot measures in Santa Cruz County (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
➤ Advocates question whether pilot pesticide alert program will provide transparency (The Pajaronian)
➤ CHP: One person killed in crash near Moss Landing (KION-TV)
