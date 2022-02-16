Morning Lookout: Gayle’s sticking to masks and the ‘Wild West’ for service dogs

Hiya, folks! It’s Wednesday, Feb. 16, and this sunshine should continue all day, warming Santa Cruz County into the mid- to upper 60s. If that gets you headed to the beach, beware:

Masks staying on at Gayle’s; Rosie McCann’s to reopen

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lookout’s Lily Belli talks to the owner of Capitola institution Gayle’s about how she’s approaching the latest shift in the masking landscape, and brings good news on the downtown Santa Cruz restaurant scene. Find and subscribe to her newsletter here.

Rising sea levels pose perilous threat to California coast

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The U.S. coastline is expected to experience as much sea level rise in the next 30 years as it did in the 100 years prior, according to a new study. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times report on the findings.

Demand for service dogs unleashes a ‘Wild West’ market

Service dogs can help people living with conditions from autism to epilepsy, but a trained dog can cost up to $40,000 — and insurance won’t cover it. Our partners at Kaiser Health News dig in.

Newsom nominates first Latina to California Supreme Court

(Via California Courts)

Patricia Guerrero, a daughter of immigrants, would become the high court’s first Latina. Read more about Guerrero and representation in California courts overall from our partners at CalMatters.

California bills target doctors, websites pushing vaccine misinformation

(Robert Gourley / Los Angeles Times)

The bills were introduced as part of an effort by a group of Democratic legislators who have been working to strengthen vaccination laws. The Times has the details.

