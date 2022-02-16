Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
A golden retriever wearing a service dog sign and harness
(Via Pixabay)
Latest News

Morning Lookout: Gayle’s sticking to masks and the ‘Wild West’ for service dogs

By Will McCahill
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Hiya, folks! It’s Wednesday, Feb. 16, and this sunshine should continue all day, warming Santa Cruz County into the mid- to upper 60s. If that gets you headed to the beach, beware:

I hope you’ve subscribed to my colleague Lily Belli’s food and drink newsletter; if not, you might’ve missed yesterday’s, in which she checked in with one local institution about the relaxed mask mandate, among other topics.

Other stories we’re watching this morning:

Let’s get to it:

Masks staying on at Gayle’s; Rosie McCann’s to reopen

A heart-shaped bread from Gayle's Bakery.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lookout’s Lily Belli talks to the owner of Capitola institution Gayle’s about how she’s approaching the latest shift in the masking landscape, and brings good news on the downtown Santa Cruz restaurant scene. Find and subscribe to her newsletter here.

MORE FROM LILY: Find all of our food and drink coverage here

Harlem Globetrotters announce their iconic return to Santa Cruz

hg in game 3
Harlem Globetrotters announce their iconic return to Santa Cruz

Rising sea levels pose perilous threat to California coast

There was flooding in the flats in Rio Del Mar Wednesday morning even before heavy rain started to fall mid-day.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The U.S. coastline is expected to experience as much sea level rise in the next 30 years as it did in the 100 years prior, according to a new study. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times report on the findings.

MORE ON THE ENVIRONMENT: Find all of Lookout’s coverage in one place

Demand for service dogs unleashes a ‘Wild West’ market

A pit bull wearing a service dog sign and harness
(Via Pixabay)

Service dogs can help people living with conditions from autism to epilepsy, but a trained dog can cost up to $40,000 — and insurance won’t cover it. Our partners at Kaiser Health News dig in.

MORE ON HEALTH: Find all of Lookout’s coverage in one place

Newsom nominates first Latina to California Supreme Court

State Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero is Gov. Gavin Newsom's new pick for the California Supreme Court.
(Via California Courts)

Patricia Guerrero, a daughter of immigrants, would become the high court’s first Latina. Read more about Guerrero and representation in California courts overall from our partners at CalMatters.

MORE FROM SACRAMENTO: No legal battles for California’s new election maps. But what lessons can be learned? (CalMatters)

A cup of kindness: how a chance meeting with a former NFL player transformed a UCSC student's life

A cup of kindness: how a chance meeting with a former NFL player transformed a UCSC student’s life

California bills target doctors, websites pushing vaccine misinformation

The California Assembly casts votes at the state Capitol in Sacramento in 2019. 
(Robert Gourley / Los Angeles Times)

The bills were introduced as part of an effort by a group of Democratic legislators who have been working to strengthen vaccination laws. The Times has the details.

MASK RULES: California school mask mandate will remain in place through at least Feb. 28 (Los Angeles Times)

Now get out there and conquer Wednesday!

Will McCahill
Lookout Santa Cruz

Roaring Camp Railroad's stance on the proposed abandonment of the Felton Branch Rail Line

Roaring Camp Railroad’s stance on the proposed abandonment of the Felton Branch Rail Line

Will McCahill
