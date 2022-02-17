Morning Lookout: Local expert’s Ukraine primer, CZU rebuild woes and record drought

Greetings and salutations, friends! Today is Thursday, Feb. 17, and Santa Cruz County has a sunny day ahead, with temperatures headed for the 60s.

With international attention focused on Russia’s troop buildup on its border with Ukraine, we’re lucky to have an expert on the area in our own backyard. UC Santa Cruz historian Peter Kenez talked to Lookout about the situation, and gave us a handy Ukraine 101 primer to boot.

Elsewhere:



So let’s get to those headlines:

‘Russians are not risk-takers’

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Peter Kenez, who taught Russian and Eastern European history between 1966 and 2011 at UC Santa Cruz, believes an invasion of Ukraine would not be representative of the Russians’ usual ways. Read what he told Lookout’s Max Chun.

➤ UKRAINE 101: Kenez offers seven major, and some contrarian, takeaways (Lookout)

What Santa Cruz County’s new CZU dashboard shows

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

While a county spokesperson said Santa Cruz’s progress is in line with other communities’ post-fire rebuilds, some survivors said the process remains overly burdensome. Get the details from Lookout’s Grace Stetson.

➤ MORE FROM THE REBUILD: ‘A clear testament to the caliber of the community’: Boulder Creek launches free tool library (Lookout)



Measures on hotel, single-use cup taxes headed to June ballot

(Courtesy Hotel Paradox)

The two measures would bring in an additional $2.4 million annually to be used in unincorporated county areas. Find more here from Grace.

➤ MORE LOCAL SCENE: With two Santa Cruz Starbucks locations moving to unionize and more on the way, why are we an epicenter of organizing? (Lookout)

➤ CONNECTING CITIZENS WITH LOCAL JOBS: See all the most recent listings here.

No end in sight

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

After record-breaking snowfall at the start of the rainy season, January and February will likely be the driest on record, prolonging California’s drought. Our partners at CalMatters survey the situation.

➤ RELATED: Western megadrought is worst in 1,200 years, intensified by climate change, study finds (Los Angeles Times)

Why California is hoping people keep wearing masks even as coronavirus cases fall

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Many health experts are strongly recommending the public still wear masks even as the state lifted its order requiring them to be worn in indoor public spaces for vaccinated people. Here’s what they told our partners at the Los Angeles Times.

➤ EARLIER THIS WEEK: California school mask mandate will remain in place through at least Feb. 28 (Los Angeles Times)



San Francisco’s school board recall

(Anne Wernikoff / CalMatters)

The overwhelming vote to recall three San Francisco school members was a forceful show of parents’ frustration with local circumstances. But the proponents think other politicians should take heed of families’ fury over long school closures due to COVID-19. The Times takes the temperature.

➤ LOCAL PICTURE: How Santa Cruz County’s public schools have avoided the higher absence rates, sickouts seen elsewhere (Lookout)

