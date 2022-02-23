Morning Lookout: A uniquely Santa Cruz 2/22/22 moment and more
Looks like it will be another chilly one throughout the day so bundle up.
And by bundle up, I don’t mean packing an extra tutu. But more on that uniquely Santa Cruz phenomenon below, along with your more weighty headlines of the day:
VIDEO: It was an ‘Only in Santa Cruz’ scene for the 2/2/22 ‘tutu’ celebration
Dancing in the wind: When 2:22 arrived at Lighthouse Field, so too did the spectacle of colorful tutus fluttering all about. It’s better to show than tell in this instance. And luckily our Kevin Painchaud was on the scene, camera in hand. Watch his fun video here.
ICYMI: Will Watsonville Community Hospital be saved?
Assessing the realities: A local coalition is cobbling together close to $39 million to buy the bankrupt Watsonville Community Hospital. A judge will review the funding at a sale hearing on Feb. 23 and decide if the coalition can move forward with the purchase. Even if the group makes the purchase, it will still need millions more to operate the financially failing hospital and a plan to keep it operating. Can it succeed? Hillary Ojeda explores.
Harm Reduction Coalition gets grant to expand testing of hepatitis C, HIV for unhoused population
What it means: The $100,000 grant from AIDS United and others will allow the Santa Cruz group to expand its testing of viral diseases among the county’s unhoused population. Dani Drysdale, who runs the Safe Syringe program, said many people are not aware they even have hepatitis C. Knowing is the first step toward treatment. Grace Stetson with more.
Did the pandemic create more income inequality in California?
Signs that it’s so: Income inequality grew in California during three of the last four recessions before the COVID-19 pandemic. Researchers are trying to figure out if the same happened in 2020. More from CalMatters here.
Kaiser Permanente and SupplyBank.org partner to provide personal protective equipment in Santa Cruz County
California voters lean toward legalizing sports betting in new poll
Tide is rising: A poll by UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies and co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times finds 45% of California voters would back an effort to legalize sports betting. More from the LA Times here.
A cup of kindness: how a chance meeting with a former NFL player transformed a UCSC student’s life
ICYMI: The struggle for families is real — and for one family, tragedy followed triumph
Unhoused Santa Cruz Part 2: The number of families experiencing homelessness in Santa Cruz County continues to increase despite the efforts by local leaders to prioritize them. Lookout learned that the number hit a two-year high in January after spiking by 27% over the past six months. One family saw the hard work needed to get rehoused finally pay off. During their day of celebration, tragedy struck. Please read here if you haven’t already.
➤ Part I: Three universal truths about why this county remains among the capitals of homelessness
Mark Conley
Deputy Managing Editor