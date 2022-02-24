Morning Lookout: ‘War in Europe’; good news for Watsonville Hospital

A brisk good morning to you, Santa Cruz County! It’s Thursday, Feb. 24, and we’ve got a sunny day ahead with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s.

We’re waking up this morning to news of Russia invading Ukraine on multiple fronts: “We now have war in Europe on a scale and of a type we thought belonged to history,” NATO’s secretary-general said earlier today. A good day to reread a primer on Ukraine from a local historian.

On the local front, the Pajaro Valley Healthcare District Project is moving forward in its effort to buy Watsonville Community Hospital. The hospital will stay open after a bankruptcy court gave the forming district until Aug. 31 to close on the sale as it raises more money and solidifies plans.

In Aptos, meanwhile, a task force examining a name change for Cabrillo College postponed the decision to the fall, citing a need for more community input.

And Lily Belli got a look at a bicycle-powered composting operation that recently got a state grant to expand its offerings.

So let’s get to those headlines:

‘We now have war in Europe’

Explosions resounded in Ukraine’s cities, airstrikes crippled its defenses and reports emerged of Russian troops entering by land and sea. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times have the latest.

➤ BACKGROUND: Ukraine 101: UC Santa Cruz historian Peter Kenez offers seven major, and some contrarian, takeaways (Lookout)

Watsonville Community Hospital sale to fledgling health district approved

(Hillary Ojeda / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The fledgling Pajaro Valley Healthcare District Project got the OK from a bankruptcy court to continue raising money for its effort to buy Watsonville Community Hospital, which will remain open ahead of an Aug. 31 deadline. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda has the background here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Santa Cruz County, health officials confident a district will save Watsonville Community Hospital (Lookout)



Cabrillo College postpones renaming decision to fall

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A final report and decision on a name change was scheduled to take place this spring, but the task force is postponing the decision to fall, citing a need for more community input. Read more from Hillary here.

➤ MORE: Is it time to jettison the name ‘Cabrillo’? Or, in fact, time to double down on it? (Lookout)

Hard Core Compost receives grant from CalRecycle to improve site

(Via Hard Core Compost)

Worker-owned, bicycle-powered Hard Core Compost’s business model is about as Santa Cruz as it gets. Lookout’s Lily Belli takes us on a tour.

➤ MORE ON COMPOSTING: Composting questions answered: What you need to know about the new statewide mandate (Lookout)



(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The poll suggests broad public support for policies aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus in schools, even as protests against mask and vaccine mandates garner attention. More here from the Times.

➤ LOCAL OVERVIEW: COVID-19 updates in Santa Cruz County: Infections, hospitalizations, deaths and demographic data (Lookout)

Why pregnant people were left behind on COVID vaccines

Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines excluded pregnant people, which left many women wondering whether to get vaccinated. Our partners at Kaiser Health News explain.

➤ MORE COVID FALLOUT: Did the pandemic create more income inequality in California? (CalMatters)



Around the county ...

➤ Live Oak woman to face attempted murder charges at trial (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Demand for homeless services climbs in Watsonville (Santa Cruz Local)

➤ Capitola hit and run suspect turns himself in (KION-TV)

