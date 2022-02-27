Sunday Reads: Unhoused Santa Cruz series continues

Unhoused Santa Cruz: A ‘proper place’ for the homeless? Push to spread the burden stirs NIMBY backlash

Can the unhoused population of Santa Cruz County be distributed more evenly around the area? (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Part III: Neighborhoods are receiving little advance information about newly streamlined projects as the state of California and the county of Santa Cruz move to rapidly build new housing. As Project Homekey-funded projects pop up around the county, we see pushback in Soquel, and maybe more widely. Lookout takes a closer look at the community whiplash and the likely growing pains ahead. Mark Conley has the story.

On the ground, Santa Cruz counts its homeless

A scene at the homeless encampment at San Lorenzo Park on Dec. 23, 2021. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Point in time count: On Monday, about 100 people will comb the county, and Lookout’s correspondent team will be with them, filing reports on what could be an important tool countering homelessness. Grace Stetson has the preview here.

Unhoused Santa Cruz: The struggle for families is real — and for one family, tragedy followed triumph

Leticia Sandoval shares her story at her home in Watsonville. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Part II: The number of families experiencing homelessness in Santa Cruz County continues to increase despite the efforts by local leaders to prioritize them. Lookout learned that the number hit a two-year high in January after spiking by 27% over the past six months. One family saw the hard work needed to get rehoused finally pay off. During their day of celebration, tragedy struck. Mark Conley digs into the details here.