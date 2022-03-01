Morning Lookout: Inside Santa Cruz’s homeless count; school mask mandate ending

Good morning, Santa Cruz County, and welcome to a new month! It’s Tuesday, March 1, and we’ve got another beautiful day ahead, with highs approaching 80 in some parts of the county.

News you can use if your travels will be taking you along Portola Drive the next few days:

As I told you yesterday, Monday marked the first time since 2019 that Santa Cruz County attempted to put a number on our homeless population, and Lookout journalists were out from Ben Lomond to Santa Cruz to Watsonville to see how the point-in-time count went. A great effort from our team and well worth a read.

Monday also brought news that mask mandates will be lifted in California schools after next week, with Santa Cruz County superintendents saying that masks will remain “highly recommended” after March 11 and urging continued vigilance and patience as the COVID-19 pandemic grinds on.

Here’s what putting a number on homelessness looked like

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

As Santa Cruz County attempted to put a number to its homeless population for the first time since 2019 early Monday with the biennial “point-in-time” count, Lookout’s team of journalists embarked on ride-alongs with some of those involved with the enumeration. Here’s what we saw throughout the county.

➤ MORE ON THE PROCESS: On the ground, Santa Cruz counts its homeless (Lookout)

➤ UNHOUSED SANTA CRUZ: Read our full series here

(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Santa Cruz County superintendents announced that masks will no longer be required in county schools after next week but will remain “highly recommended” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Get the details here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Masks off again: Santa Cruz County to align with state as Omicron tapers off (Lookout)



Five dead, including three children, in Sacramento County church shooting

(Via Google Maps)

A father killed his three daughters and a man overseeing his supervised visit with the girls before turning the gun on himself, authorities said. Read more here from our partners at the Los Angeles Times.

Guest Services & Volunteer Coordinator at The Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History

at The Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History Youth Programs Educator at UC Santa Cruz

at UC Santa Cruz Managing Editor at Lookout Santa Cruz

Huge Russian convoy advances on Kyiv

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

As Kyiv awaits a full Russian onslaught, an airstrike hits a central square in Ukraine’s beleaguered second-largest city, Kharkiv. The Times has the latest here.

➤ LOCAL REACTION: ‘It’s the families of your neighbors’: Group protests Ukraine war in downtown Santa Cruz (Lookout)



Why Western sanctions aren’t hitting Russia where it would hurt the most

The United States and its allies have held off on an embargo of Russian oil and gas following the invasion of Ukraine, worried about risks of political and economic blowback. Read more here.

➤ MORE ON THE DOMESTIC IMPACT: Invasion will factor into Biden’s State of the Union address tonight (Los Angeles Times)

Around the county ...

➤ Santa Cruz Works to honor local tech giants (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ The blob’s lasting impact on West Coast crab fishing (KAZU-FM)

➤ Monterey Bay Aquarium looking for volunteers (KION-TV)

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz