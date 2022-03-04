Morning Lookout: Optimism after homeless count; local author’s latest novel

A drizzly good morning to you, Lookout fam! It’s Friday, March 4, and the forecast calls for the light rain to give way to some clearer skies as the day goes on, with highs in the mid- to upper 50s around Santa Cruz County.

If you followed Lookout’s journalists as they covered Monday’s point-in-time count of the local homeless population, you’ll want to read what officials overseeing the tally told Mark Conley about the next steps.

And Grace Stetson covered discussion of the city of Santa Cruz’s oversized vehicle ordinance at last night’s planning commission meeting; find her Twitter thread on the proceedings here, and stay tuned for a full story.

‘Still optimistic’ after homeless count

(Hillary Ojeda / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Despite the anecdotal difficulties experienced by groups who attempted to count the visible unsheltered homeless Monday morning, Santa Cruz County leaders say they are confident the point-in-time number will still be representative of the area’s immense problem. Lookout’s Mark Conley has the details.

➤ FROM SACRAMENTO: California judges could order help for homeless Californians under Newsom’s new plan (Los Angeles Times)

Karen Joy Fowler explores a famous American family in her latest novel

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

“Booth” is not primarily a story of Abraham Lincoln’s assassin, but of his family as a whole — and it’s out Tuesday, the same day its author, Santa Cruz’s Karen Joy Fowler, takes part in an in-person discussion on the UCSC campus. Wallace Baine catches up.

➤ MORE FROM THE LITERARY SCENE: Pranksters, LSD and the Dead: Ken Babbs was there at Santa Cruz County’s most famous (or infamous) party (Lookout)



A sprawling canvas of COVID times

(Via Visual Arts Network)

“This Is Now,” at the Radius Gallery at the Tannery, downtown’s Curated By the Sea and the R. Blitzer Gallery on the Westside, is an exhibition featuring 150 local artists that comes as audiences grow more comfortable returning to venues. Get the overview from Wallace here.

Best Bets has the bantha saddled up

From a Star Wars-flavored comic-con-style event at the Capitola Mall to ambitious art and music undertakings and big-time authors, Wallace and our dedicated Team BOLO have recommendations for things to do all over Santa Cruz County for the weekend and beyond. This is the way.

Russians seize nuclear power plant amid heavy bombardment of Ukraine

Authorities said today that firefighters extinguished the fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and that there had been no release of radioactive material. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times have the latest.

➤ MORE ON THE INVASION: Will Russia bring its war on LGBTQ people to Ukraine? (Los Angeles Times)



UC Berkeley could be forced to cut enrollment by 3,050 seats under high-court decision

(Josh Edelson / For The Times)

The California Supreme Court declines to lift an enrollment cap on UC Berkeley, which might have to cut its incoming fall class by one-third. More here from the Times on what’s next and the decision’s potential impact on other UC schools, including UC Santa Cruz.

➤ MORE: Proposed bill would exempt UC, Cal State from environmental review for new student housing (Los Angeles Times)

Around the county ...

➤ RTC moves 2045 Regional Transportation Plan forward (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Longtime Scotts Valley city clerk retires (The Press Banner)

➤ Rarities spotted in Christmas Bird Count (The Pajaronian)

➤ Striking imagery from the Bay Area teen photographing war in Ukraine (SFGate)

