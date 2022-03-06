Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
A man stands alone on the bluff overlooking New Brighton State Beach
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Sunday Reads: Media and our mental health; agonizing times for local Ukrainians

Managing the media maelstrom for the sake of mental health

No one of conscience can afford to turn off the news of the world, Wallace Baine writes, but for our own good, we must step away from of the fire hose of the doomscroll in favor of the books, movies or whatever represents our emotional homeland to keep ourselves in balance. Read his Sunday column here.

2022 Watsonville Film Festival honors landmark American film

‘Imagine not knowing’: Ukrainians in Santa Cruz, Bay Area fear for their loved ones

Anastasia Zudlova and Kseniya Yumasheva, originally from Ukraine, participate in a rally in downtown Santa Cruz.
(Via Anastasia Zudlova)

Ukrainians across the world are worried about the safety of their families and friends as Russian troops advance in Ukraine. Two local Ukrainian women spoke to Lookout about their country, their families and the helplessness they feel. Hillary Ojeda has their story.

EATERS DIGEST: Chicken Foot fundraises for Ukraine; Venus releases California-grown agave spirit

Chicken Foot knish
(Photo by Molly Gilholm. )

The Westside’s Venus Spirits is among the first distillers in the Golden State to use only California-grown agave, part of a move to drought-resistant agriculture, while chef Jessica Yarr is honoring her Ukrainian heritage with a series of events. Get the latest in Santa Cruz foodie news from Lily Belli here.

RVs line a street on Santa Cruz's Westside
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

