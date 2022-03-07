Morning Lookout: Local Ukrainians fear for family; deadly turkey-mail carrier feud

Hello, hello, and welcome to a new week! It’s Monday, March 7, and after this chilly start, Santa Cruz County is looking at a mainly sunny day with highs in the mid-60s.

The continuing war in Ukraine is on the minds of many, and Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda talked to a pair of local women about their worries for family members facing the Russian invasion and their feelings of helplessness.

And with the war just part of the media maelstrom we all navigate every day, Wallace Baine has some thoughts about how to keep our mental health in balance.

We’ve got those headlines and more, including an ugly showdown between wild turkeys and mail carriers, so let’s dig in:



‘Imagine not knowing’

(Via Anastasia Zudlova)

Two local Ukrainian women spoke to Lookout about their country, their families and the helplessness they feel. They are trying to raise awareness about the war, which they say affects everyone. Hillary Ojeda has their story.

Managing the media maelstrom for the sake of mental health

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

No one of conscience can afford to turn off the news of the world, Wallace Baine writes, but for our own good, we must step away from the fire hose of the doomscroll in favor of the books, movies or whatever represents our emotional homeland to keep ourselves in balance. Read his Sunday column.

Santa Cruz overnight RV parking ban moves slowly forward

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The city of Santa Cruz’s aim to remove RVs and trailers from city streets still hasn’t become reality. The planning commission’s vote to keep it moving is another step in the complex process. Get the update from Grace Stetson here.

****

Feud between mail carriers, wild turkeys comes to a deadly climax

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

After months of turkey attacks on mail carriers in a Sacramento-area community, one U.S. Postal Service worker is under investigation for killing an aggressive bird, wildlife officials say. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times lay out the situation.

New Russian cease-fire offer greeted with scorn as shelling of Ukraine cities continues

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Two previous cease-fires went nowhere, trapping hundreds of thousands of people trying to flee Ukrainian cities under heavy assault by Russian forces. The Times has the latest from Ukraine.

This treatment can protect vulnerable people from COVID. But many don’t know about it

Evusheld can help protect immunocompromised people from COVID, but patients say scant awareness and a complicated process have hampered its rollout. Read more from the Times here.

Around the county ...

