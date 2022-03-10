Morning Lookout: What’s up with the SeaBreeze Tavern & Santa Cruz districting ‘mess’

Greetings, folks. Today is Thursday, March 10, and stop me if you’ve heard this one, but the forecast calls for a mostly sunny day around Santa Cruz County, with highs in the mid- to upper 60s.

Anyone have plans that involve Highway 17 this evening? Expect some delays:

🚨 HEADS-UP, HWY. 17 NIGHT OWLS 🚨 One lane will be closed in each direction overnight Thursday 3/10, via @CaltransD5 ⬇️ #SantaCruz pic.twitter.com/sslBN0WdtO — Lookout Santa Cruz (@LookoutSCruz) March 8, 2022

We’re taking you down Highway 1 a bit this morning for the debut of our Ask Lookout series, in which we get some answers about what’s going on with the Rio Del Mar spot where the landmark SeaBreeze Tavern once stood.

Back in Santa Cruz, meanwhile, Mark Conley and Grace Stetson take a deep dive on a major overhaul that’s coming for the city government.

There’s plenty more in the mix, so please join me as we peruse some headlines:



Ask Lookout: SeaBreeze Tavern

(Via Aptos Chamber of Commerce)

A fire gutted the landmark SeaBreeze Tavern in 2020, and what remained was demolished last May. So what’s happening on the Rio Del Mar Esplanade? Max Chun went looking for some answers.

➤ GOT QUESTIONS? Shoot us an email at news@lookoutlocal.com with Ask Lookout in the subject line

A forced overhaul of Santa Cruz government

(Via City of Santa Cruz)

How did Santa Cruz get into this districting “mess,” and what happens from here? Get the overview here from Mark Conley and Grace Stetson.

➤ MORE FROM LOCAL GOVERNMENT: How does the city of Santa Cruz plan to spend $14 million in state homelessness funding? (Lookout)

➤ LOCAL FINANCE WORK: See all the most recent listings here.



****

Man charged with felony battery in SoFi Stadium altercation; victim out of coma

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Bryan Alexis Cifuentes is charged after punching 49ers fan Daniel Luna, who was left in a medically induced coma, prosecutors say. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times have an update.

➤ BACKGROUND: Why the SoFi Stadium altercation that left 49ers fan in coma could be tough to prosecute (Los Angeles Times)



Can UC Berkeley plan to offer housing to homeless inspire other campuses to tackle crisis?

(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

In a partnership unique in American higher education, UC Berkeley is collaborating with the city and nonprofits to offer housing, meals and social services to those living in People’s Park. Get the details from the Times here.

➤ MORE FROM HIGHER ED: Find all of Lookout’s coverage in one place

Which companies aren’t exiting Russia? Big pharma

U.S. and global drug manufacturers invested in Russia’s sizable pharmaceutical industry contend international humanitarian law requires they continue manufacturing and selling their products there, even while condemning the Ukraine invasion. Our partners at Kaiser Health News report.

➤ LATEST ON THE INVASION: Ukraine’s army, vastly outgunned, inflicts losses on more powerful Russian forces (Los Angeles Times)

Around the county ...

➤ Crews set to build first public trails at San Vicente Redwoods (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Measure U extension placed on Watsonville’s November ballot (The Pajaronian)

➤ Pen gun secured by police in Capitola (KION-TV)

Among our Thursday goodies is another set of Best Bets, recommendations from Wallace Baine and Team BOLO for things to do this weekend and beyond

Carpe diem, friends

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz