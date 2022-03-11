Morning Lookout: Our iconic ukulele; UCSC, Cabrillo react to hate-related vandalism

Hiya, Santa Cruz County! It’s Friday, March 11, and we’re going to warm up to around 70 under mostly sunny skies as we head into the weekend.

For the civic-minded, this weekend brings a chance to engage with the Santa Cruz political scene on campus at UCSC:

Interested in learning about the next District 3 supervisor, @sccounty? 🗳 🌊 This Saturday, @UCSCDemocrats is hosting a hybrid debate with @Elect_Cummings, @Shebreh4SC and Ami Chen-Mills, beginning at 11:45 am. Register for the event via @Zoom below:https://t.co/JSPD5GzW3R — Grace Stetson is ✍ (@grace_m_stetson) March 11, 2022

Students are also the focus of another feature we’re launching today, Student Lookout. We already give UCSC and Cabrillo College students free access to all of Lookout, and now we’re delivering a weekly infusion of timely news, things to do and tips for enjoying life in Santa Cruz County on a student’s budget. If you’re a student, or know one, click over to our Student Access page for more information and to sign up for Student Lookout text alerts.

Fountain of Uke

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

In the second installment of our Icons of Santa Cruz — spotlighting the people, places and things that are immediately identifiable with Santa Cruz County — Wallace Baine delves into how an instrument once considered campy has struck such a chord and inspired a legion of local devotees. Read it here.

‘It feels like a personal attack’

(Via Cabrillo College)

Two weekend hate-related incidents have left UC Santa Cruz and Cabrillo College students, faculty and administrators feeling shocked, vulnerable and angry. Hillary Ojeda reports on the reaction at both schools.

Best Bets is on the dinosaur train

(Via Jurassic Empire)

Capitola Mall has some serious “Jurassic Park” vibes at moment, and that’s just one of the recommendations Wallace Baine and our dedicated Team BOLO have for you this weekend and beyond. Find ‘em all here.

With no respite from drought, officials call upon Californians to conserve water

(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Citing meager winter rainfall and snow, California officials are urging residents to conserve water as the state contends with a third year of severe drought. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times report on the situation.

Biden to revoke Russia’s trade status, ratcheting up economic pain for Putin

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The U.S. is set to suspend normal trade relations with Russia for its unprovoked war in Ukraine. Get the latest here from the Times.

MLB lockout set to end as players and team owners agree to new contract terms

Opening Day is now tentatively set for April 7 after players and team owners agreed to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement Thursday. Read more here.

