Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Dan Berns performing on stage
(Jorge Taús Gómez)
Latest News

Sunday Reads: Dan Bern on baseball-based song; Faris Sabbah says ‘stop the bullying’

Share

This salvaged baseball season, let Dan Bern provide the soundtrack

singer-songwriter Dan Bern
(Via Dan Bern)

With springtime sprouts thoughts of baseball, Wallace Baine writes, and that has him listening to fellow seamhead Dan Bern, who comes to Santa Cruz this week to play at the Kuumbwa. Read his Sunday column here.

Promoted Content

2022 Watsonville Film Festival honors landmark American film

Promoted Content

2022 Watsonville Film Festival honors landmark American film

Presented by Watsonville Film Festival

Q&A: School superintendent Faris Sabbah says parents need to stop bullying teachers over mask mandates

Anastasia Zudlova and Kseniya Yumasheva, originally from Ukraine, participate in a rally in downtown Santa Cruz.

Superintendent of Schools Faris Sabbah says Santa Cruz County parents are bullying teachers, upsetting staff and filing claims against school districts for enforcing mask mandates. Parents have bombarded schools with hundreds of “threatening messages” and angry emails and have had heated, in-person exchanges with teachers and office staff. How tough a response are the schools mounting? Sabbah describes it in detail. Hillary Ojeda has the Q&A.

Eaters Digest: Big Basin’s new downtown tasting room, plus where to celebrate St. Paddy’s

Big Basin's tasting room.
(Big Basin Vineyards)

Lower Pacific’s food and drink scene is about to get a major upgrade, and there will be no shortage of places to shake your shamrock around Santa Cruz County next week, including a salute to the Poet & the Patriot. Get the latest in Santa Cruz foodie news from Lily Belli here.

a banner advertising Lookout membership

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A LOOKOUT MEMBER

In case you missed it

A crowd of 40 came to the Porter Memorial Library in Soquel on Thursday night to meet with Manu Koenig.

Lookout Update: Koenig met by angry Soquel crowd over proposed Homekey project on Park Avenue (Mark Conley)
How do Santa Cruz kids and parents feel about the end of mask mandates? (Hillary Ojeda)
Ask Lookout: What’s up with the old SeaBreeze Tavern in Rio Del Mar? (Max Chun)

Latest NewsSunday Reads Archive
Stay connected & support local journalism
We’re all about Santa Cruz County, from north to south and in-between. Members have unlimited access to our 24/7 local news coverage.