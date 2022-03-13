Sunday Reads: Dan Bern on baseball-based song; Faris Sabbah says ‘stop the bullying’

This salvaged baseball season, let Dan Bern provide the soundtrack

With springtime sprouts thoughts of baseball, Wallace Baine writes, and that has him listening to fellow seamhead Dan Bern, who comes to Santa Cruz this week to play at the Kuumbwa. Read his Sunday column here.

Superintendent of Schools Faris Sabbah says Santa Cruz County parents are bullying teachers, upsetting staff and filing claims against school districts for enforcing mask mandates. Parents have bombarded schools with hundreds of “threatening messages” and angry emails and have had heated, in-person exchanges with teachers and office staff. How tough a response are the schools mounting? Sabbah describes it in detail. Hillary Ojeda has the Q&A.



Eaters Digest: Big Basin’s new downtown tasting room, plus where to celebrate St. Paddy’s

(Big Basin Vineyards)

Lower Pacific’s food and drink scene is about to get a major upgrade, and there will be no shortage of places to shake your shamrock around Santa Cruz County next week, including a salute to the Poet & the Patriot. Get the latest in Santa Cruz foodie news from Lily Belli here.

