Morning Lookout: County’s priciest rentals, skyrocketing studios and raising local meat

Book a stay at a Santa Cruz ‘super-rental’

Rents are soaring across California and the country. Here in Santa Cruz County, even the top end of the market is becoming ridiculous. Grace Stetson has the details on some upscale local rentals.

Want to rent a Santa Cruz studio? You’ll pay double what you paid last year

112%, 15%, 14% and 9%. In just one year, the numbers tell the story of the affordability crisis. Grace crunches some numbers here.

One Santa Cruz County farmer’s quest to grow sustainable, locally raised meat

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Fresh, well-raised local meat is an oddity within Santa Cruz County’s agricultural cornucopia — just 1% of our local production. Pajaro Pastures’ Ryan Abelson is among those trying to change that amid long-standing slaughterhouse laws that favor big farmers over local, smaller ones. Lily Belli digs in.

****

Baseball balladeer Dan Bern’s holy scripture

With springtime sprout thoughts of baseball, Wallace Baine writes, and that has him listening to fellow seamhead Dan Bern, who comes to Santa Cruz this week to play at the Kuumbwa. Read Wallace’s latest here.

COVID-19 is fading. But ending the health emergency could leave us vulnerable

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

If the U.S. public health emergency ends, Americans would be vulnerable to a new coronavirus variant that sparks another COVID-19 surge. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times examine the situation.

Attacks hit breadth of Ukraine as talks with Russia resume

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Russian forces pummeled cities across Ukraine even as the country’s leaders said they were attempting a fourth round of negotiations with Moscow. The Times has the latest.

