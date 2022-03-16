Morning Lookout: Asking ‘What is Erotic?’, more Flashbirds and steamed at Facebook

Good morning, friends! Today is Wednesday, March 16, and we’ve got another mostly sunny day ahead here in Santa Cruz County, with highs approaching 70.

With the pandemic seemingly on the wane, one local organization is bringing back its variety show in a big way, as Wallace Baine explains in a preview of “What is Erotic?”.

Meanwhile, Flashbird is bringing its fried chicken sandwiches and more to not one but two more locations around the county, just one of the foodie tidbits Lily Belli has in her latest newsletter.

Let’s dig into today’s headlines, shall we?



An erotic, sex-positive performance that might leave you ‘feeling a bit spicy’

(Via Kenneth Adelman)

“What is Erotic?” That’s the question The 418 Project has asked and kind of answered since 2005. Now, with the pandemic receding but “plastic sexuality” still pervading mainstream culture, the 2022 edition promises an expansive show in a big, new venue. Wallace Baine has a preview.

➤ MORE FROM WALLACE: Fountain of Uke: How Santa Cruz fell in love with the friendly and humble ukulele

More Flashbirds coming our way

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A local fried chicken sandwich spot is expanding, a local olive oil wins big and how to make up if you missed Pi(e) Day. Get the latest dish from Lily Belli’s weekly newsletter.

➤ MORE FROM LILY: Find all of Lookout’s food and drink coverage in one spot

➤ FURTHERING LOCAL FINANCE: See all the most recent listings here.



****

Ukraine’s Zelensky makes urgent appeal to Congress for more supplies to fight Russia

In the first virtual address of a foreign leader to Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this morning that he wants the U.S. to send more financial aid, impose stiffer sanctions on Russia, and help arm and defend Ukraine. Find coverage here from our partners at the Los Angeles Times.

➤ MORE: Journalist who protested Ukraine war on live Russian TV is released after 14 hours of questioning (Los Angeles Times)



Coronavirus cases are rising in Europe. Is it a warning for California?

(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Throughout the pandemic, the U.S. has followed Europe by several weeks in waves of cases, and that could happen again, health experts warn. The Times has the details.

➤ FIND LOCAL DATA: Check out Lookout’s new COVID dashboard here

Facebook company ends its free laundry perk, and at least one worker is steamed

As Meta prepares for its return to office, one anonymous employee outlines their discontent over the loss of some on-campus perks. More on a Silicon Valley giant’s return to in-person work.

➤ DOOMSCROLLING PRECAUTIONS: Wallace Baine: Managing the media maelstrom for the sake of mental health (Lookout)

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A LOOKOUT MEMBER



Around the county ...

➤ Cold War-era radar station restored on Mount Umunhum in Santa Cruz Mountains (KGO-TV)

➤ Santa Cruz County agencies review state’s police militarization bill (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Sheriff’s Office, Cal Fire investigate Bayview Hotel blaze (The Pajaronian)

Some fuel for the mind on this Wednesday morning. Make sure you’ve got Lookout bookmarked, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to keep tabs all day long. And if you missed Lily’s newsletter yesterday, or want our Best Bets events newsletter tomorrow, head to our Lookout Newsletter & Text Center to get that sorted.

And nothing helps us all get through another hump day like supporting quality local journalism, so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member. Our content isn’t possible without community support.

Now, onward into Wednesday!

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz