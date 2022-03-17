Morning Lookout: UCSC Olympian’s mental health journey; singing for Ukraine’s children

Top o’ the morning to you, Santa Cruz County! It’s Thursday, March 17, and we’ve got another mostly sunny day ahead, with highs in the mid- to upper 60s. No rain this St. Patrick’s Day to keep our slice of paradise green, but fingers crossed for a drop or two this weekend.

Teachers in the Soquel Union Elementary School District turned out in force at last night’s meeting of district trustees to demand better pay, with union leaders negotiating for an 8% increase while the district is offering 3%, union president Gordon Barratt told Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda. Check out her Twitter thread from Wednesday’s proceedings here, and stay tuned to Lookout for an update ahead of another round of bargaining set for next week.

Knowing when you’re not OK

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

COVID-19 has upended the sense of well-being for many, with more people experiencing anxiety and depression. UC Santa Cruz astrophysics major Isabelle Connor, who last summer in Tokyo completed her yearslong mission to make the U.S. rhythmic gymnastics team and compete in the Olympic Games, is among those speaking out about their experience. Lookout’s Mark Conley talked to Connor about her journey.

FROM JULY: UCSC Olympian's golden dream: Help destigmatize the mental health conversation in sports, society



Singing for the children of Ukraine, Santa Cruz Chorale matches the moment

(Via Allen Papouban)

Christian Grube knows war and its costs. Now, the Santa Cruz Chorale director leads a special performance for relief aid. “We spent many hours in the basement, which is not a place people should be,” he says of his World War II experience. Wallace Baine goes inside the upcoming performance.

Santa Cruz's Ukrainian sister city is long way from war, but deeply entwined in its cultural conflict

LOCAL FINANCE WORK: See all the most recent listings here.



****

How Santa Cruz fell in love with the friendly and humble ukulele

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

With the Ukulele Club of Santa Cruz celebrating its 20th anniversary with a shindig tonight at the Rio, Wallace digs into how the instrument became a Santa Cruz icon. Tracing a local love affair.

ICONS OF SANTA CRUZ: Find our series here

Irish or Irish for the day? We’ve got you covered

Whether you’ve got a hankering for corned beef and cabbage, need your green beer fix or just want some good craic, Lily Belli has recommendations for St. Patrick’s Day festivities. Find ‘em here.

Get all of Lookout's food and drink coverage in one place

All California taxpayers would get $400 rebates to defray gas costs under new proposal

(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

The proposal comes as pressure mounts to help Californians struggling with prices at the pump, as well as increases in the costs of food, rent and other daily essentials. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times have the details.

Why California gas prices are so high and vary so widely: 'Mystery surcharge' and more



In California’s oil patch, Ukraine war stirs one last hope of keeping wells flowing

(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

President Joe Biden’s ban on the importation of Russian crude has ignited both hope and frustration in California’s dusty oil country. The Times takes the pulse here.

California's high gas prices have a little-known ingredient: Russian oil

