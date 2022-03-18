Morning Lookout: The Nick fading to black; Soquel Union teachers demand raise

Good morning, Lookout fam! Today is Friday, March 18, and Santa Cruz County has another sunny day ahead, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s; rain is in the forecast for tomorrow, followed into next week by some unseasonably warm temperatures.

We’re starting off today with an update on a beloved downtown institution — the Nickelodeon Theatre, which remains shuttered amid the double whammy of the COVID pandemic and the streaming boom.

Meanwhile, negotiations are continuing between the Soquel Union Elementary School District and its teachers, who are the lowest paid in the county and who are pushing for a raise.

Yesterday also brought another chapter in the case against the two men accused of vandalizing the Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Santa Cruz, though no trial date has yet been set.

And Wallace Baine and Lookout’s Team BOLO have recommendations aplenty for things to do this weekend, so let’s get on with today’s headlines:

Fade to black? Revival of Santa Cruz’s beloved Nick could be a fantasy

(Max Chun / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Streaming and COVID-19 have dealt a double blow to the pastime of in-person moviegoing, and the half-century-old Nickelodeon looks like a casualty. Max Chun has the latest.

Santa Cruz County’s lowest-paid teachers show up in force, asking for 8% increases

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

More than 50 teachers of the Soquel Education Association asked the five-school Soquel Union Elementary School District to rapidly bring up their wages. Their pay ranks at the bottom of the local districts, in one of the nation’s least affordable markets. Hillary Ojeda explains.

****

BLM mural vandalism trial still not set; restitution hearing scheduled for late May

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Brandon Bochat and Hagan Warner, the Santa Cruz County residents facing felony vandalism charges with a hate crime enhancement for doing burnouts over the downtown mural in July 2021, aren’t going to trial yet, Superior Court Judge Syda Cogliati ruled Thursday. Get the update here.

Best Bets has major only-in-Santa Cruz vibes

(Via The 418 Project)

We’ve told you about The 418 Project’s “What is Erotic?” show, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg of options to fill your social calendar this weekend and beyond. Here’s what Wallace Baine and Team BOLO recommend.

Turning brokenness into beauty

(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

A year after the killing of six women of Asian descent in Atlanta, Buddhists are honing their response to anti-Asian violence. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times have the story here.

