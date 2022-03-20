Sunday Reads: Farm-to-table dining is back! Troubles at the MAH?

Your guide to Santa Cruz County’s farm-to-table dinners — which are back in a big way

(Via Outstanding in the Field.)

They wanted ‘more!’: With a two-year pause leading to extra high demand, local chefs, farms and winemakers are putting on their best al fresco show with a full calendar of farm-to-table meals, tasting salons and special outdoor dinners. Here’s Lily Belli’s full guide to the season ahead.

What’s up with the MAH? Layoffs highlight uncertainty of this post-pandemic period

(Lookout Santa Cruz Staff)

Wallace Baine: News that the Museum of Art & History laid off three full-time staffers earlier this month raises larger questions about how solid the footing is for Santa Cruz County’s most prominent arts organization. Wallace with the details here.

Knowing when you’re not OK: An Olympian’s mental health mission

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

UCSC’s Izzy Connor shares: COVID-19 has upended the sense of well-being for many, with more people experiencing the far ends of anxiety and depression. Some of them are now speaking out on their experience. UC Santa Cruz astrophysics major Isabelle Connor, who last summer in Tokyo completed her yearslong mission to make the U.S. rhythmic gymnastics team and compete in the Olympic Games, is one of them. Mark Conley with the story.



Other ICYMI reads

➤ ‘What about me?’: She wanted a Santa Cruz woman in Sacramento, so veteran politico Gail Pellerin called her own number (Mark Conley)

➤ Want to rent a Santa Cruz studio? You’ll pay double what you paid last year (Grace Stetson)

➤ Fade to black? Revival of Santa Cruz’s beloved Nick could be a fantasy (Max Chun)

➤ Four years and counting. Why does it take so long to get one Santa Cruz housing project off the ground? (Grace Stetson)

➤ Santa Cruz County’s lowest-paid teachers show up in force, asking for an 8% increase (Hillary Ojeda)