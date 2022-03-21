Morning Lookout: Cabrillo’s housing plan; garden-focused learning sprouts in Watsonville

Greetings and salutations, Lookout friends! Today is Monday, March 21, and the forecast calls for a sunny day around Santa Cruz County, with highs into the 70s as a warming trend moves in.

How Cabrillo’s plan for 300 on-campus beds is taking shape

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Cabrillo College tried to tap a new $2 billion state fund to build on-campus housing. While it was shut out for the first year of a three-year program, the school is moving ahead with its planning for its first on-campus units. Mark Conley has the update here.

Green grows Watsonville elementary education as new garden-focused learning sprouts

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Starlight Elementary School students will have access to a state-of-the-art garden and kitchen center next fall after the Pajaro Valley Unified district won a national grant to fund its innovation. We talked with Starlight Principal Jackie Medina on how it happened and what it will do. Read her Q&A with Hillary Ojeda here.

MAH layoffs highlight uncertainty of this post-pandemic period

(Laurel Bushman / Lookout Santa Cruz)

News that the Museum of Art & History laid off three full-time staffers earlier this month raises larger questions about how solid the footing is for Santa Cruz County’s most prominent arts organization, Wallace Baine writes. Read his full column here.

The al fresco renaissance

(Via Outstanding in the Field)

With a two-year pause leading to high demand, local chefs, farms and winemakers are putting on their best al fresco show with a full calendar of farm-to-table meals, tasting salons and special outdoor dinners. Here’s Lily Belli’s full guide to the season ahead.

Will the evenly divided Senate complicate Jackson’s road to Supreme Court?

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The Democrats have a majority, but just barely. That means an unusual process for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as hearings kick off today for President Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court nominee. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times explain.

