Morning Lookout: Feds call fatal dive boat fire preventable; eyeing another COVID spike

One thing Lookout is keeping an eye on this week is efforts by workers at local Starbucks stores to unionize; after hearings that began last month, a decision from the National Labor Relations Board on next steps could come any day, so stay tuned.

Coast Guard’s failure to act on boat safety costs lives in Conception fire, feds say

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The 2019 fire off Santa Barbara that killed 34 people, including six Santa Cruz County residents, was preventable, but the Coast Guard has either ignored or slowly implemented safety recommendations, one official said. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times report from Monday’s hearing.

California could see coronavirus increase this spring because of Omicron subvariant BA.2

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

With infections rising in parts of Africa, Asia and Europe, officials say they wouldn’t be surprised if new cases climbed again in the U.S. Get the details here.

Ukraine braces for more destruction as Biden warns of chemical attacks

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Ukrainian cities prepare for further violence after warnings that Russia could resort to deadlier — and unconventional — weaponry. The Times has the latest.

The collapse of community college enrollment: Can California turn it around?

(Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / CalMatters)

Despite sinking overall enrollment, some community colleges in California are seeing more students come back. Targeted state aid is likely helping, but so is more in-person instruction. Our partners at CalMatters dig into the issues.

State unveils long-awaited standard for drinking water contaminant

(Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / CalMatters)

California’s proposed limit for hexavalent chromium — the first in the nation — would raise water rates in many cities. The contaminant, linked to cancer, was made infamous by Erin Brockovich. Read more here.

