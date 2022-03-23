Morning Lookout: County’s first public defender and a home for local playwrights

Good morning, friends! Today is Wednesday, March 23, and what’s been a foggy morning in some places is forecast to give way to more sun and highs in the 70s and nearing 80.

Heather Rogers, the first public defender in Santa Cruz County history, doesn’t see cases, only people

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

“You know how when you find something that you love, it just feels like you don’t want to stop? That was how public defense was for me from the very beginning.” Read her full Q&A with Max Chun.

Homegrown Kate Hawley spins a new tale of middle-age angst

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Jewel Theatre is set to give Santa Cruz playwright Kate Hawley a world premiere of “Remains to Be Seen.” It’s the third time the company has debuted her work. Wallace Baine traces Hawley’s path.

Julie James looking for jewels from local playwrights

(Via Steve DiBartolomeo)

Jewel Theatre Company artistic director Julie James says she has one goal: To produce one local play a year. James gets the Q&A treatment from Wallace.

Outdoor dining to stay in downtown Santa Cruz

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

What might have looked like workers dismantling parklets on the 1100 block of Pacific Avenue is in fact just modifications as the block prepares to reopen to one-way vehicle traffic. Lily Belli scopes out the next steps for outdoor dining and more in her latest newsletter.

A baby step: UCSC students celebrate reopening of infant care program

(Via UC Santa Cruz)

Graduate students at UC Santa Cruz are celebrating a small but impactful decision: The school is reopening its infant care program after it closed in December 2019. Hillary Ojeda has the details.

Humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepens as Biden travels to Europe

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Ukrainian officials say Russian forces hijacked an aid convoy bound for Mariupol, the scene of the worst humanitarian crisis of the nearly monthlong war. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times have the latest.

Around the county ...

➤ Santa Cruz County takes steps to mitigate rental eviction (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Watsonville officers apprehend teen with gun near Watsonville High (KSBW)

➤ Pajaro River levee engineer’s report open for public comment (The Pajaronian)

➤ Downtown Santa Cruz library renderings released (Santa Cruz Local)

➤ Why Santa Cruz punk bands have the world’s attention (Good Times)

