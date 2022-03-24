Morning Lookout: Fishhook construction answers and another tool to fight housing crisis

Hiya, folks! It’s Thursday, March 24, and we’re looking at another nice one, with sunny skies and highs from the upper 60s to the upper 70s around Santa Cruz County.

It’s Women’s History Month, and this morning brings a chance to hear from some of our area’s female leaders:

Women really do make the 🌎 go 'round. This Thursday morning, @MBEPartnership is celebrating #WomensHistoryMonth with a virtual panel discussion with female leaders across @sccounty 👏

Learn more about the event and how to register below!https://t.co/Du52Ht1NRE — Grace Stetson is ✍ (@grace_m_stetson) March 23, 2022

And that’s not all Lookout has for you this a.m. To wit:



So let’s get rolling with all that and then some in today’s headlines:



It’s looking like construction on the Fishhook might finally be completed soon — will it?

In this installment of Ask Lookout, we examine the latest chapter in the long and tangled history of an interchange that almost became a triple-decker, L.A.-style interchange back in the late 1990s. Mark Conley tells the tale.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Ask Lookout: What’s up with the old SeaBreeze Tavern in Rio Del Mar?

Another tool to increase Santa Cruz’s housing supply

The Santa Cruz City Council has approved another option in the city’s housing toolkit, with planners saying flexible density units would increase the housing supply primarily around the downtown area and in the corridor along Soquel Avenue. Get the details from Grace Stetson.

➤ MORE ON HOUSING: Find all of Lookout’s coverage in one place



Tim Eagan’s near-death experience inspires his new graphic novel

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Longtime Santa Cruz cartoonist and creator of “Subconscious Comics” Tim Eagan turns a terrifying fall in his youth into a humorous and wise meditation on fate and mortality. Wallace Baine checks in on Eagan’s latest project.

➤ MORE FROM WALLACE: Homegrown Kate Hawley spins a new tale of middle-age angst

Want more? Check out our Job Board.

Hiring? Post a job.



****

Newsom makes his offer on gas tax rebate

(Martin do Nascimento / CalMatters)

Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing $11 billion in a California tax rebate to offset high gas prices, including $400 debit cards per vehicle. He must negotiate a final deal with the Legislature. Our partners at CalMatters explain.

➤ RELATED: Why California gas prices are so high and vary so widely: ‘Mystery surcharge’ and more (Los Angeles Times)

Zelensky implores NATO for more aid as war in Ukraine enters second month

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

The Ukrainian leader asked President Joe Biden and others at a NATO summit to send more materiel to combat Russian forces on the ground and in the air. Get the latest from our partners at the Los Angeles Times.

➤ LOCAL ANGLE: Singing for the children of Ukraine, Santa Cruz Chorale matches the moment (Lookout)

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A LOOKOUT MEMBER



Around the county ...

➤ Santa Cruz sanitation district warns of traffic delays due to road repairs (KION-TV)

➤ Car club donates power tool in San Lorenzo Valley High student’s memory (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Watsonville City Council selects new city clerk (The Pajaronian)

And there’s plenty more where all that came from, including a heaping helping of recommendations for things to do this weekend and beyond from Wallace Baine and Lookout’s Team BOLO, so I’d suggest you bookmark our website and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can get those Best Bets from Wallace & Co. delivered right to your inbox, along with our other newsletters and breaking news alerts, by visiting our Lookout Newsletter & Text Center.

And all that bracing local journalism isn’t possible without community support, so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member.

Enjoy this beautiful Thursday, and I’ll meet you back here tomorrow as we set our sights on the weekend.

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz