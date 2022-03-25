Morning Lookout: Planned Parenthood’s ‘unknown territory’; finding joy in food’s stories

Good morning! It’s Friday, March 25, and after a foggy start in many places, Santa Cruz County is looking at a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Your mileage may vary, as always.

Abortion bans in Texas and elsewhere are causing a ripple effect here in Santa Cruz, with Lookout’s Grace Stetson finding that local provider Planned Parenthood is building out capacity to ready itself for an influx of patients. And activists who have been with the Santa Cruz chapter since its inception in the 1970s tell her they see “a grim, grim future.”

Meanwhile, Lookout food and drink maven Lily Belli caught up with local cookbook author Andrea Nguyen for a Q&A covering the stories behind food, shopping for ingredients and her new podcast.

The weekend is right around the corner, and Wallace Baine and Team BOLO have plenty of recommendations for things to do — and we’ll get to that and more as we swing through today’s headlines.

‘It’s really unknown territory’

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

With the landmark Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion seemingly under threat and states across the country passing laws that greatly restrict a woman’s right to choose, local activists see “a grim, grim future” ahead but say they’re committed to keeping Planned Parenthood’s health care role in Santa Cruz a central one. Read what they told Grace Stetson here.



As California becomes an abortion sanctuary, Planned Parenthood readies itself for an influx of patients

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Local clinics are beginning to plan to build out the capacity to serve women who can’t be served elsewhere as states including Texas pass new restrictions on abortion. Grace reports on what’s ahead.

➤ BACKGROUND: Conservative justices seem poised to overturn Roe’s abortion rights (Kaiser Health News)

****

‘The food tastes much better if it has a story behind it’

Acclaimed Santa Cruz cookbook author Andrea Nguyen gives her tips on using local veggies, cookbook how-tos and where to find the best Asian produce right here on this side of the hill. Read her Q&A with Lily Belli.

➤ MORE FROM LILY: Find all of Lookout’s food and drink coverage here



A spring bounty of classical music, plus new theater and a burlesque brunch

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A Ukraine fundraiser featuring the Santa Cruz Chorale is just one of the big music events on tap this weekend, and the Jewel Theatre is rolling out a world premiere from a local playwright. Get the scoop on Santa Cruz County’s social calendar from Wallace Baine and our dedicated Team BOLO.

➤ CHECK OUT OUR FULL EVENTS CALENDAR: BOLO, your place to go for things to do

Death toll mounts in Ukraine as Biden heads to Poland

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

The president will visit a city that has become a hub for weapons going into Ukraine and refugees flowing out, and meet with U.S. troops based in Poland as NATO shores up defenses along its eastern flank. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times have the latest.

➤ LOCAL EFFORTS: Singing for the children of Ukraine, Santa Cruz Chorale matches the moment (Lookout)

That should be plenty to get you going this Friday morning — but with more Lookout goodness coming today, including another edition of Lily Belli's Eaters Digest





Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz