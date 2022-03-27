Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Tents dot Capitola Village during the Capitola Art & Wine Festival
(Via Instagram)
Sunday Reads: A guide to Santa Cruz summer fun; local Ukraine relief efforts

Summer preview: Santa Cruz snaps back into a normal-ish season of fun

A band performs during the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk's Friday summer concert series
(Via Instagram)

Summer returns, and we’ve got a preview of the don’t-miss events. But there are questions, as the landscape is changing. Is there an artistic renaissance just around the corner? Or are we losing our edge? Whatever happens, the summer of ’22 could be the first step toward a different future. Wallace Baine scopes out all the big summer events ahead.

How you can help support Ukraine from here in Santa Cruz

Woman holding pet cat and dog
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Individuals, organizations and businesses around Santa Cruz County are rallying behind those affected by Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Here are some ways your dollars can make a difference.

In case you missed it ...

Andrea Nguyen graphic

Andrea Nguyen: ‘The food tastes much better if it has a story behind it’ (Lily Belli)
‘It’s really unknown territory’: Longtime Planned Parenthood leaders look back — and forward (Grace Stetson)
Ask Lookout: It’s looking like construction on the Fishhook might finally be completed soon — will it? (Mark Conley)
Q&A: Garden-focused learning sprouts at Watsonville’s Starlight Elementary, with an Emeril connection (Hillary Ojeda)

