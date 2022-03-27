Sunday Reads: A guide to Santa Cruz summer fun; local Ukraine relief efforts
Summer preview: Santa Cruz snaps back into a normal-ish season of fun
Summer returns, and we’ve got a preview of the don’t-miss events. But there are questions, as the landscape is changing. Is there an artistic renaissance just around the corner? Or are we losing our edge? Whatever happens, the summer of ’22 could be the first step toward a different future. Wallace Baine scopes out all the big summer events ahead.
Play the real estate game: Can you guess what this home sold for?
How you can help support Ukraine from here in Santa Cruz
Individuals, organizations and businesses around Santa Cruz County are rallying behind those affected by Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Here are some ways your dollars can make a difference.
****
