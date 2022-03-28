Morning Lookout: Keeping an open mind about Bigfoot; impact of UCSC hiring surge
A wet day might make for a good excuse to visit, or revisit, the Bigfoot Discovery Museum in Felton, and Lookout’s Max Chun has a Q&A with the man behind one of our county’s most unusual attractions.
Speaking of attractions, Wallace Baine is looking ahead to a more normal summer this year, and has a guide to all the big events returning to our social scene.
Meanwhile, with UC Santa Cruz set to hire as many of 300 new faculty members over the next decade, Hillary Ojeda talked to campus leaders about efforts to make that faculty more diverse.
Michael Rugg, Bigfoot Discovery Museum curator, wants people to stay curious
Cryptozoology — and the study of cryptids — has never been a joke to Michael Rugg, proprietor of Felton’s Bigfoot Discovery Museum. He believes the truth is still out there. Read his Q&A with Lookout’s Max Chun.
How a Santa Cruz print shop using sustainable practices has achieved national success
How a Santa Cruz print shop using sustainable practices has achieved national success
At UCSC, what’s the impact of hiring 300 new faculty over the next decade?
In the coming 10 years, UC Santa Cruz will replace more than 200 faculty due to retirement or resignation — and hire for 100 additional positions. That’s the biggest change in its 57-year history. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda talks to campus leaders about the hiring surge and a focus on diversity.
Summer preview: Santa Cruz snaps back into a normal-ish season of fun
Summer returns, and we’ve got a preview of the don’t-miss events. But there are questions, as the landscape is changing. Is there an artistic renaissance just around the corner? Or are we losing our edge? Whatever happens, the summer of ’22 could be the first step toward a different future. Lookout’s Wallace Baine previews what’s ahead.
How you can help support Ukraine from here in Santa Cruz
Individuals, organizations and businesses around Santa Cruz County are rallying behind those affected by Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Here are some ways your dollars can make a difference.
Yes, that was the most chaotic Oscars in history
The Will Smith moment stole the Oscars, while “CODA,” Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur all made history. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times recap a memorable evening.
Eaters Digest talks falafel and beer
In case you missed it: Lily Belli got a taste of Achilles by the Sea, now open in what used to a Taco Bell on Soquel Avenue, and has some news on Humble Sea’s ever-growing empire. Chow down on her latest Eaters Digest.
Around the county ...
➤ Santa Cruz’s Haley Jones, Stanford headed back to Final Four (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
➤ One dead after car crashes into utility pole in Santa Cruz early Sunday (KSBW-TV)
➤ Watsonville Elderday project off to smashing start (The Pajaronian)
➤ Community meetings aim to help rebuilding county residents (The Press Banner)
➤ These trees existed nowhere else on the planet. Did they survive the devastating CZU fire? (San Jose Mercury News)
Play the real estate game: Can you guess what this home sold for?
