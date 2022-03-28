Morning Lookout: Keeping an open mind about Bigfoot; impact of UCSC hiring surge

Good morning, and welcome to a new week! It’s Monday, March 28, and this much-needed rain is forecast to continue intermittently, with thunderstorms possible later and temperatures around Santa Cruz County in the upper 50s and low 60s.

A wet day might make for a good excuse to visit, or revisit, the Bigfoot Discovery Museum in Felton, and Lookout’s Max Chun has a Q&A with the man behind one of our county’s most unusual attractions.

Speaking of attractions, Wallace Baine is looking ahead to a more normal summer this year, and has a guide to all the big events returning to our social scene.

Meanwhile, with UC Santa Cruz set to hire as many of 300 new faculty members over the next decade, Hillary Ojeda talked to campus leaders about efforts to make that faculty more diverse.

That’s just the tip of the headlines iceberg — yes, we’ll cover the Oscars, too — so let’s get after it:



(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Cryptozoology — and the study of cryptids — has never been a joke to Michael Rugg, proprietor of Felton’s Bigfoot Discovery Museum. He believes the truth is still out there. Read his Q&A with Lookout’s Max Chun.

➤ INTERVIEWING ANOTHER LOCAL TREASURE: Andrea Nguyen: ‘The food tastes much better if it has a story behind it’ (Lookout)

At UCSC, what’s the impact of hiring 300 new faculty over the next decade?

(Giovanni Moujaes / Lookout Santa Cruz)

In the coming 10 years, UC Santa Cruz will replace more than 200 faculty due to retirement or resignation — and hire for 100 additional positions. That’s the biggest change in its 57-year history. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda talks to campus leaders about the hiring surge and a focus on diversity.

➤ MORE FROM CAMPUS: A baby step: UCSC students celebrate reopening of infant care program (Lookout)



Summer preview: Santa Cruz snaps back into a normal-ish season of fun

Summer returns, and we’ve got a preview of the don’t-miss events. But there are questions, as the landscape is changing. Is there an artistic renaissance just around the corner? Or are we losing our edge? Whatever happens, the summer of ’22 could be the first step toward a different future. Lookout’s Wallace Baine previews what’s ahead.

➤ MORE FROM WALLACE: Tim Eagan’s near-death experience inspires his new graphic novel

➤ Want more? Check out our Job Board.

Hiring? Post a job.



****

How you can help support Ukraine from here in Santa Cruz

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Individuals, organizations and businesses around Santa Cruz County are rallying behind those affected by Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Here are some ways your dollars can make a difference.

➤ KNOW OF MORE LOCAL EFFORTS? Email max@lookoutlocal.com or news@lookoutlocal.com

Yes, that was the most chaotic Oscars in history

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Will Smith moment stole the Oscars, while “CODA,” Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur all made history. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times recap a memorable evening.

➤ MORE ON THE ENTERTAINMENT SCENE: Get the scoop on local events with our searchable BOLO calendar



Eaters Digest talks falafel and beer

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

In case you missed it: Lily Belli got a taste of Achilles by the Sea, now open in what used to a Taco Bell on Soquel Avenue, and has some news on Humble Sea’s ever-growing empire. Chow down on her latest Eaters Digest.

➤ STILL HUNGRY? Find all of Lookout’s food and drink coverage here

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A LOOKOUT MEMBER



Around the county ...

➤ Santa Cruz’s Haley Jones, Stanford headed back to Final Four (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ One dead after car crashes into utility pole in Santa Cruz early Sunday (KSBW-TV)

➤ Watsonville Elderday project off to smashing start (The Pajaronian)

➤ Community meetings aim to help rebuilding county residents (The Press Banner)

➤ These trees existed nowhere else on the planet. Did they survive the devastating CZU fire? (San Jose Mercury News)

OK, that’s what I know this morning. Lookout has plenty more cooking, of course, so keep tabs throughout the day by bookmarking our website and following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. And at our Lookout Newsletter & Text Center, you can sign up for all of our other newsletters, plus breaking news alerts.

What better way to kick off the week than by supporting local journalism, right? How? Why, by becoming a Lookout member, of course. Our content isn’t possible without community support.

Take it slow on those wet roads, and have a great Monday!

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz