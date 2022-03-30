Morning Lookout: A very Westside Wednesday; UCSC grad talks new novel and lessons learned

Greetings, Santa Cruz County! It’s Wednesday, March 30, and we’re looking at partly cloudy skies around our area today, with high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

It’s a very Westside Wednesday here at Lookout as we launch our Area Guides with a deep dive that starts with answering what makes it the Westside and explores local lore, landmarks, key characters and of course where to eat and drink.

We’re saving UC Santa Cruz for its own Area Guide, but one of the school’s most famous alums is coming back to campus, and Wallace Baine caught up with Reyna Grande to talk about her new book and her time at UCSC.

Also included among the morning’s headlines is an update on getting another COVID booster, so let’s dive in, shall we?



What makes the Westside the Westside?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

It’s the San Lorenzo River geographically, but it’s as much a well-developed state of mind. Liza Monroy picks that identity apart — and provides a great guide for all to eat, visit and explore. Check out the debut of Lookout’s Area Guides.

➤ WESTSIDE SPOTLIGHT: Dig in on quirks and local lore, iconic landmarks, key characters and where to eat and drink

UCSC grad Reyna Grande retells tale of ‘invasion of Mexico’

(Via Reyna Grande)

Celebrated writer Reyna Grande triumphantly returns to her alma mater with a new novel set during the Mexican-American War. She talks about its roots, her teachers along the way and how Santa Cruz changed her life. Read her Q&A with Wallace Baine here.

Ready for a second COVID booster?

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

The FDA and CDC approved a second booster for people ages 50 and older or immunocompromised, but the shot won’t be available quite yet. Here’s what Max Chun learned.

****

Hop’N Barley returns and fundraising for Ukraine

(Via Hop’N Barley Festival)

Lily Belli has good news for beer lovers, an update on what’s replacing a Mission Street favorite and much more in her latest newsletter. Find it here.

California task force: Reparations for direct descendants of enslaved people only

(Anne Wernikoff for CalMatters)

California’s first-in-the-nation task force to identify reparations for African Americans voted Tuesday to limit eligibility to those who can trace their lineage. Our partners at CalMatters have the details.

There's lots more on the way, to be sure, so bookmark our website and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay in the know.



