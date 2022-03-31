Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
The beach is just steps away from this modern property in Aptos
(Via Sotheby’s International Realty-Rancho)
Latest News

Morning Lookout: Santa Cruz’s priciest real estate + the trend toward booze-free options

By Will McCahill
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Hello, hello, hello! It’s Thursday, March 31, and Santa Cruz County has a cloudy morning ahead, with the sun peeking out later and temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

I won’t lie — this is hitting your inbox a little later than usual after some tech issues, but that doesn’t mean Lookout doesn’t have some great stories today. That includes Grace Stetson sampling what $6 million gets you on the local real estate market these days, and Lily Belli’s look at the trend toward drinking less alcohol and how Santa Cruz bars and restaurants are — or aren’t — responding.

So let’s get to it:

What does $6 million-plus buy in Santa Cruz County?

A four-bedroom, four-bathroom English cottage-style property for sale near Ocean View Park
(Via Compass)

Four homes on the local housing market now top $6 million — including one listed as a “co-ownership” opportunity with eight separate buyers. Take the tour with Grace here.

PREVIOUSLY: Book a stay at a Santa Cruz ‘super-rental’: It’s only $1,000 a night (Lookout)

A sober rethink

Non-alcoholic cocktails at Front & Cooper.
(Giovanni Moujaes / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Millennials are leading the way as trends show alcohol consumption on the decline. Who locally is meeting the new demands with creative booze-free options? Lily surveys the scene.

SEEN LILY’S LATEST NEWSLETTER? Hop’N Barley returns, fundraising for Ukraine, and my new favorite pickle

****

Pajaro River project receives long-promised flood of money

A photo from an Army Corps report shows flooding caused by a 1995 breach of the Pajaro River.
(Via U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

The $67 million in new federal funding will be used in the first phase of construction for the project in both Santa Cruz and Monterey counties, adding onto the previous $4.6 million in funding toward the preconstruction, engineering and design phases of the project. Grace and Hillary Ojeda have the details.

BACKGROUND: ‘We’re 60 years behind the curve’: Pajaro River levee project on its way to combatting future disasters (Lookout)

U.S. military veterans answer Zelensky’s call to fight, but not all are chosen

As refugees flee, a British volunteer fighter prepares to cross the border from Poland into Ukraine.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Hundreds or possibly thousands of foreign nationals have swooped into Ukraine to join the battle against the Russians. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times have the angle.

LOCAL RELIEF EFFORTS: How you can help support Ukraine from here in Santa Cruz (Lookout)

DNA confirms expected: It was a great white shark that killed bodyboarder in Morro Bay

A surfer and Morro Rock in 2016.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Investigators have determined through DNA that a great white shark killed the 42-year-old man on Christmas Eve. More from the Times here.

FROM JANUARY: ‘We’ve lost Tom’: Fatal shark attack in Morro Bay devastates family and alarms the surf community (Los Angeles Times)

Around the county ...

CHP: 17-year-old passenger dead after car crashes down an embankment in Santa Cruz Mountains (KION-TV)
Preliminary Santa Cruz district election maps shared with public (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
Santa Cruz electric vehicle chargers now charge twice as fast (KSBW-TV)

And that’s what’s good this last morning of March. Among the highlights still to come from Lookout HQ is another set of Bets Bets, recommendations from Wallace Baine and our Team BOLO for things to do all over Santa Cruz County this weekend and beyond. Hit the Lookout Newsletter & Text Center to sign up for that newsletter, alerts and more, and keep tabs throughout the day by bookmarking our website and following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

To ensure you’re staying informed about all the goings-on in Santa Cruz, please consider becoming a Lookout member. Our content isn’t possible without community support.

Have a great Thursday, and I’ll see ya back here tomorrow as we kick off April!

Will McCahill
Lookout Santa Cruz

