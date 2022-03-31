Morning Lookout: Santa Cruz’s priciest real estate + the trend toward booze-free options

Hello, hello, hello! It’s Thursday, March 31, and Santa Cruz County has a cloudy morning ahead, with the sun peeking out later and temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

What does $6 million-plus buy in Santa Cruz County?

Four homes on the local housing market now top $6 million — including one listed as a “co-ownership” opportunity with eight separate buyers. Take the tour with Grace here.

A sober rethink

(Giovanni Moujaes / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Millennials are leading the way as trends show alcohol consumption on the decline. Who locally is meeting the new demands with creative booze-free options? Lily surveys the scene.

Pajaro River project receives long-promised flood of money

(Via U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

The $67 million in new federal funding will be used in the first phase of construction for the project in both Santa Cruz and Monterey counties, adding onto the previous $4.6 million in funding toward the preconstruction, engineering and design phases of the project. Grace and Hillary Ojeda have the details.

U.S. military veterans answer Zelensky’s call to fight, but not all are chosen

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Hundreds or possibly thousands of foreign nationals have swooped into Ukraine to join the battle against the Russians. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times have the angle.

DNA confirms expected: It was a great white shark that killed bodyboarder in Morro Bay

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Investigators have determined through DNA that a great white shark killed the 42-year-old man on Christmas Eve. More from the Times here.

Around the county ...

➤ CHP: 17-year-old passenger dead after car crashes down an embankment in Santa Cruz Mountains (KION-TV)

➤ Preliminary Santa Cruz district election maps shared with public (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Santa Cruz electric vehicle chargers now charge twice as fast (KSBW-TV)

